Enstoa Named to Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc., the only company that focuses exclusively on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment, today announced it was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies on their annual Inc. 5000 list. This marks the eighth year Enstoa has been recognized with the prestigious honor.

Enstoa ranked 3867 on Inc. magazine's 38th annual list with a three-year growth of 86 percent. The company has experienced double-digit growth year-on-year for the past 12 years, which has been fueled by their ability to integrate even the most complex systems and take advantage of emerging technology in ways that help clients stay ahead of the competition.

"At Enstoa, we see a world in which all capital projects achieve maximum return on investment and we're honored to be recognized for our efforts in making that vision a reality," said Enstoa CEO Jordan Cram. "Our products and solutions are designed to drive the most value for the built environment. We replace slow, complex, paper-based processes – the most tedious and expensive parts of engineering and construction – with quick, streamlined, digital ones."

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company that maintains an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivaled blend of solutions and skills mean that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com.

