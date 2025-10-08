Ensure Product Efficacy and Patient Safety with Benzalkonium Chloride, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how Benzalkonium Chloride (BKC, BAK) can enhance formulation stability and antimicrobial performance in pharmaceutical products. Attendees will gain insight into which low concentrations of BKC/BAK can achieve optimal antimicrobial efficacy and patient safety. The featured speaker will discuss comparative analyses showcasing the benefits of BKC/BAK versus other antimicrobials, supported by product examples. Attendees will learn about acquiring valuable data and insights that can inform product development strategies for microbial control. The speaker will discuss the science behind BKC/BAK and why it is often referred to as the "workhorse" of antimicrobials in the pharmaceutical industry.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulators face increasing pressure to create safe and stable products without introducing new or untested ingredients. Proven components, such as benzalkonium chloride (BKC), offer a solution that supports antimicrobial control while also contributing to stability and shelf life in multi-dose pharmaceuticals. This webinar will include comparative analyses of antimicrobials and will explore how BKC's established capabilities to help prevent infections, strengthen formulations and enhance patient safety at the right concentrations.

BKC has a long history of use in ophthalmic, nasal and topical products. It is a reliable antimicrobial surfactant effective against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, even at very low concentrations. This enables strong protection while minimizing irritation and supporting patient comfort.

The featured speaker will present results of antimicrobial effectiveness testing for acne and ophthalmic applications. Attendees will learn how to determine safe and effective concentrations of BKC, extract learnings from cross-analysis with other antimicrobials and understand why BKC remains a versatile and stable option for modern formulations.

Register for this webinar to discover how benzalkonium chloride can enhance pharmaceutical formulations through proven efficacy, stability and patient safety.

Join Chantale Julien, Global Product Manager, Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Ensure Product Efficacy and Patient Safety with Benzalkonium Chloride.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar, visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks