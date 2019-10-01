Ensure Reliable Protection Is Part Of Your Safety Plan

"Your whole home safety checklist should include proper placement and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, as well as prior emergency and escape planning," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. "Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms often go unnoticed in the background, and yet, these life-saving devices are working around-the-clock, 24/7, to help keep you and your family safe."

Even though testing your alarms is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for the beep, more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms monthly**, according to a new study. The reason? Many forget, or simply aren't aware of the need for regular testing. Regardless of the type of alarms you have installed, all smoke and CO alarms should be regularly tested.

"From hardwired and 10-year sealed battery models to alarms featuring emergency escape lights, connected home capabilities and exclusive voice and location technology that alerts users to the type of danger (smoke or CO) and its location in the home, First Alert has been protecting homes and families for over 60 years and takes pride in manufacturing reliable protection consumers can trust," Wey added. "Our ongoing commitment to quality has made First Alert the go-to fire safety brand among consumers*. Since 1958, we've established a legacy of developing advancements in home safety technology and detection to help people protect what matters most."

Unfortunately, the vast majority of fire deaths – three in five – occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms, or no alarms at all***. Additionally, just 47% of people report having CO alarms in their homes, despite the prevalence of fuel-burning appliances, attached garages and other sources of CO in the vast majority of homes. Often dubbed "the silent killer," CO is a colorless and odorless gas that is impossible to detect without an alarm. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, CO poisoning is the number one cause of accidental poisoning in the United States – making the installation of CO alarms key to total home safety.

Ensuring properly functioning alarms are placed throughout the home is the first line of defense for fire prevention. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines, smoke alarms should be installed on each level of the home, including the basement, and in every bedroom, and CO alarms should be on every level and near sleeping areas. When it comes to equipping their homes with alarms, First Alert research suggests many people overlook their lower level or basement, as only 37% of respondents report having a smoke alarm in the basement, and only 32% have installed CO alarms on the lower level.

Additionally, the research revealed that nearly a quarter (24%) of consumers expect smoke alarms to last more than 10 years. On the contrary, alarms do not last forever and must be replaced at least every 10 years, regardless of their manufacturer. If alarms are due for replacement, consider upgrading your level of protection to premium 10-year sealed battery alarms. Ten-year alarms eliminate low-battery chirps and the need for battery replacements for the life of the alarms. For ultimate home safety, select combination smoke and CO models for complete protection from the threats of smoke, fire and CO. A variety of smoke and CO alarms, including hardwired, combination, dual sensor and 10-year battery powered models, are available to meet specific needs and local requirements.

In fact, several laws have been enacted or proposed in recent years requiring specific alarm features, such as 10-year sealed batteries or hardwired models, as well as specific smoke sensing technology. While homeowners may have been up to date with previous regulations, there's a possibility that further action may be needed in order to comply with new local laws. Be sure to check with your local alarm requirements when installing new alarms.

"If you can't think of the last time you installed a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, it's time to replace your old ones with reliable protection you can trust," Wey added. "When updating alarms, be sure to check that your home is equipped with the proper number of alarms, as recommended by the NFPA. Every level, every bedroom is a good way to remember placement of alarms."

Another critical component of fire safety is having – and frequently practicing – an escape plan with your family. As part of this plan, equip second-floor sleeping areas with escape ladders and every floor with a fire extinguisher, and discuss how to use them. In addition, fire extinguishers should be kept where they are easily reachable and in key rooms where there is a higher risk for fires such as the kitchen and garage. Identify two ways out of each room, including windows and doors, and make sure everyone in the home understands the plan. In the event of an emergency, it is important to exit the home, stay outside and wait at the predesignated meeting place away from the home. Call 911 and wait until officials clear your home to re-enter it safely.

In honor of Fire Prevention Month, First Alert and Lowe's are partnering with local fire departments nationwide to educate the public about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and CO through in-store events occurring the morning of October 12th, 2019 simultaneously across the country. Store associates and fire officials will host fun, family-focused activities and provide kids with firefighter hats and coloring books, and adults with educational handouts to teach families about the importance of equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan. Children also will participate in fire safety activities, such as building fire wooden trucks as part of Lowe's "Build and Grow" program.

For more information and other resources regarding smoke and CO alarms, alarm laws in your state, as well as tips for protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit www.firstalert.com/firepreventionmonth .

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

**First Alert Fire Prevention Research Report, May 2019 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adult homeowners, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, May 13-16, 2019.

*** "Smoke Alarms in U.S. Home Fires," National Fire Protection Association; https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/News-and-Research/Fire-statistics-and-reports/Detection-and-signaling/ossmokealarmstables.pdf

