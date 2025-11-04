Ensuring compliance with animal-free raw materials in CGT, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about how animal-free raw materials are essential for regulatory compliance in therapeutic manufacturing. The featured speakers will discuss how recombinant insulin enhances both stem cell proliferation and AAV production. Attendees will also learn how recombinant trypsin ensures reliable mesenchymal cell dissociation while maintaining viability and phenotype.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The production of cell and gene therapies faces stringent regulatory requirements that demand the use of high-quality, animal-free raw materials to ensure patient safety and product consistency. Many manufacturers struggle to find reliable, compliant materials that also perform well in critical applications. This webinar will address these challenges by exploring validated solutions that help meet regulatory expectations while maintaining performance using animal-free materials.

Recombinant insulin supports cell proliferation and enables the development of chemically-defined media formulations essential for cell therapy manufacturing. Additionally, insulin plays a vital role in viral vector production for gene therapy, resulting in significant improvements in AAV titer and enhanced viral encapsidation in HEK 293 cells.

Recombinantly produced trypsin eliminates the contamination risks inherent in animal-derived trypsin and ensures consistent enzymatic activity while maintaining excellent cell viability and essential surface markers during passaging procedures, making it an ideal solution for cell therapy manufacturing workflows.

A recent study evaluated the performance of both Recombinant Insulin and recombinant trypsin in mesenchymal stem cell cultures, demonstrating that insulin effectively stimulates cell proliferation while trypsin nicely maintains cell viability and phenotype during dissociation, together meeting the rigorous standards required for therapeutic manufacturing applications.

The featured speakers will demonstrate how these validated animal-free solutions can transform manufacturing processes, offering practical insights into optimizing both cell and gene therapy production while ensuring regulatory compliance and cost-effectiveness.

Register for this webinar to explore how animal-free raw materials support regulatory compliance and optimize CGT manufacturing performance.

Join experts from Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, Sara Bursomanno, PhD, Senior Global Product Manager; and Chantale Julien, Global Product Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Ensuring compliance with animal-free raw materials in CGT.

