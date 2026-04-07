Ensurise, LLC Announces Merger with WSMT Insurance

Partnership with WSMT Insurance significantly expands Ensurise's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance advisory firms Ensurise, LLC and WSMT Insurance today announced their merger effective March 31, 2026.

Ensurise, one of the largest independent insurance advisory firms in the Greater Washington and Mid-Atlantic region, is committed to delivering superior insurance solutions amid today's fast changing risk management landscape.

"WSMT Insurance's scale, and the expertise of the organization's leadership team complements our existing footprint and further strengthens our Mid-Atlantic presence," said Jonathan Nobil, Founder, Managing Member & President of Ensurise. "We are excited about the alignment that we have with the WSMT culture, and are eager to work together as we offer best in class service across multiple lines of business and products."

Since 2019, Ensurise has built one of the fastest-growing insurance advisory businesses in the Mid-Atlantic, as the firm continues to add deep expertise across the spectrum of risk management and insurance to ensure that its clients have access to top tier advisory solutions. "We are pleased to partner with the Ensurise team, and we look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional service and advice upon which we have built our reputation," said WSMT Insurance President, Martin Bramhall.

"The addition of WSMT Insurance expands our role as a leader in independent insurance advisory services. We are excited to add their capabilities as we become the advisor of choice in our marketplace," said Mr. Nobil.

About Ensurise

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage that partners with high-quality insurance, risk management, and HR advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

About WSMT Insurance

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, WSMT Insurance provides a personal, trusted advisory approach to client service. Through customized risk management solutions and elite service standards, WSMT Insurance connects customers with the best insurance solutions for their personal and business insurance needs. For more information, please visit www.wsmt.com.

SOURCE Ensurise LLC