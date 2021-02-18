Ensurise LLC Merges with the Operations of Howard Eales, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2021, independent insurance agency Ensurise LLC announced its merger with the insurance brokerage operations of Howard Eales, Inc.

Currently in its fourth generation of leadership, Howard Eales has provided dedicated risk management services to its business and individual clients for over 65 years. Under the direction of brothers Ken, John and Michael Luhman, the firm has developed particular expertise in advising on transportation, contractors, bonding and high-value personal lines risks.

"After deciding to take the next step, we evaluated multiple alternatives and potential partners," said Ken Luhman, President of Howard Eales. "It became clear to us that Ensurise offered a unique approach to partnership that could not be found elsewhere. They know our region well, and can relate to our priorities and our history. We look forward to growing together for many years to come."

"Howard Eales has a rich history going back more than half a century, and we are excited to partner with the Luhman family and the entire Howard Eales team – one that is highly respected for their expertise, insurance knowledge, advisory capabilities and ability to handle difficult and complex risks," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise. "They have strong relationships in the Washington area, and this partnership reflects the type of growth that Ensurise is committed to as it builds a 'local and long-term' organization and presence."

Howard Eales will continue to operate from its Washington D.C. location.

About Howard Eales, Inc.

Howard Eales is an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm focused on protecting business owners and private residents and providing the most competitive rates on the best coverage available in the Washington D.C. area. Founded in 1956, it is in its fourth generation of leadership as a trusted advisor to its clients. For more information, please visit www.howardeales.com.

About Ensurise LLC

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high quality insurance agencies in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

