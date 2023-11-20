Ensurise, LLC Merges with the Operations of Wilmore Insurance Agency, LLC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agency Ensurise, LLC today announced its merger with the property & casualty insurance brokerage operations of Wilmore Insurance Agency, LLC ("Wilmore") of Kensington, Maryland. The merger with Wilmore, effective May 17, 2023, further expands Ensurise's operations in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Wanda "Wendy" Wilmore founded the organization in 2015, growing the firm into a well-respected independent property & casualty insurance brokerage focused on serving the personal and commercial risk management needs of the Kensington region and its surrounding Hispanic and Latin-American communities.

"We are excited to partner with Wilmore Insurance Agency as Ensurise builds its presence and niche expertise in the D.C. Metro area and greater Mid-Atlantic Region," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member & President of Ensurise, LLC. "The Hispanic and Latin-American community is a key part of the long-term economic success of the region, and we are proud to serve this market with top-notch insurance advice."

Wilmore Insurance Agency will continue to operate from its Kensington, Maryland location.

About Wilmore Insurance Agency, LLC

Wilmore Insurance Agency has served the risk management needs of the Kensington, Maryland community for almost a decade. The organization specializes in insurance advice for a broad range of personal and commercial clients, with a particular focus on the Hispanic and Latin-American community.

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise, LLC is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high-quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

SOURCE Ensurise LLC

