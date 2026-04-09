ENT & Allergy of Delaware Named Castle Connolly's #1 Private Practice for Top Doctors in Delaware for 2026

NEWARK, Del., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT & Allergy of Delaware, a Parallel ENT & Allergy–supported practice, has been recognized by Castle Connolly as Delaware's #1 Private Practice for Top Doctors, a new distinction for 2026. The practice also retained its 2025 honor as Delaware's #1 Private Practice for Top Doctors in ENT (ear, nose, throat).

In addition to these system-level accolades, sixteen physicians from ENT & Allergy of Delaware were named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2026, placing them among the top 7% of physicians nationwide.

Founded in 2011, ENT & Allergy of Delaware is a leading provider of ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers comprehensive services, including allergy testing and treatment, audiology, and hearing aid solutions. Its team includes 22 board-certified physicians, a dedicated group of audiologists, and over 140 support staff members.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding colleagues," said William M. Sheppard, M.D., board‑certified otolaryngologist at ENT & Allergy of Delaware. "Our team's shared commitment to exceptional, patient‑centered care is what makes achievements like this possible. We take great pride in serving the Delaware community, and distinctions from Castle Connolly reinforce the high standards our patients can expect every day."

ENT & Allergy of Delaware's Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2026:

Sokun K. Bhatti, MD

Lauren C. Bogdan, MD

Joan F. Coker, MD

Kieran M. Connolly, MD

Gregg Goldstein, MD

Neil Hockstein, MD

Jagdeep S. Hundal, MD

Paul M. Imber, DO

Junfang Jiao, MD, PhD

Jay D. Luft, MD

Gregory V. Marcotte, MD

Jonathan Romak, MD

Isma Shah, MD

William M. Sheppard, MD

Michelle M. Squadrito, MD

Michael T. Teixido, MD

About Castle Connolly Top Doctors

Castle Connolly's physician-led research team rigorously evaluates nominees to select Top Doctors at national and regional levels. Physicians are nominated by their peers and vetted based on qualifications, education, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and outcomes data. Castle Connolly's Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the U.S.

Castle Connolly Accolades recognize health systems, hospitals, and physician practices who provide an outstanding level of high-quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctor physicians. Accolades are presented based on the number of Top Doctors at a given institution, with consideration given to the institution type, location, and area of specialty.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

Press Contact:

Suz Murphy

Parallel ENT & Allergy

[email protected]

630.667.7587 | https://parallelenta.com

SOURCE ENT & Allergy of Delaware