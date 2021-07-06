Ent Credit Union Says YES to Helping Colorado Youth

"The last year has been particularly hard on nonprofits, schools, families and children. It was important to us to recognize the many challenges faced and to reward those organizations that are doing their best to help those in need meet these challenges head-on," said Mollie Bell, Ent's Chief Development Officer.

Since it began in 2000, Ent YES grants totaling more than $1.6 million have helped nearly 240 Colorado nonprofits serve children of all ages in crucial and life-changing ways. Among other support services, YES grants have helped organizations throughout the state provide shelter for children facing abuse, put food on tables, foster education and literacy programs and much more.

"For more than 60 years, Ent has a legacy of giving back to the communities we serve. Now that we're expanding throughout the Front Range, we want to mirror our geographic reach with our philanthropic reach by supporting our youth statewide," Bell said.

About Ent

Founded in 1957, Ent is a member-owned credit union with a passion for people, not for profit. With $8+ billion in assets and over 420,000 owner-members across more than 40 convenient Front Range locations, Ent is Colorado's largest credit union. In addition to a reputation as a leader in philanthropy and financial literacy, Ent has been nationally recognized by Forbes as the overall #1 credit union in Colorado for four years running. Visit Ent.com for information on membership as well as on checking, savings, mortgage and lending products and services for members at all financial stages of life.

