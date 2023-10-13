ENT Devices Market size to grow by USD 8.83 billion from 2022-2027| Market is fragmented by major companies like Baxter International Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Johnson and Johnson and much more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The ENT Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.83 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.34% during the forecast period. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Avante Health Solutions, Baxter International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Coloplast AS, Demant AS, HOYA Corp., Intermedica Group, Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lateral Medical, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Stryker Corp., and Widex AS. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Devices Market 2023-2027

ENT Devices Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Baxter International Inc.- The company offers ENT devices such as Oticon Real and Oticon Own, under its subsidiary Oticon.

ENT Devices Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by Product (Diagnostic ENT devices, Surgical ENT devices, Hearing implants, Voice prosthetics, and Nasal splints), End-user (Hospitals, ENT clinics, ASCs, and Homecare), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The diagnostic ENT devices segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth in the forecast period. This segment primarily includes endoscopes and hearing screening devices used for diagnostic purposes. Endoscopes are categorized into two types: rigid endoscopes and flexible endoscopes. Rigid endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique that employs specially designed instruments and cameras to access areas of the body that would typically require major surgical procedures for access.

ENT Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Driver, Trend & Challenge:

Driver

Global hearing loss patient numbers are rising significantly.

An aging population contributing to increased hearing impairments and demand for hearing aids.

Escalating noise pollution is negatively affecting people's hearing abilities.

Hearing impairment is attributed to factors like genetics, noise exposure, trauma, aging, and bacterial infections.

Trend

Increasing adoption of ENT devices for cosmetic surgeries is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Challenge

Social stigma and lack of awareness of hearing implants a significant challenge hindering the market growth.



What are the key data covered in this ENT Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ENT Devices Market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the ENT Devices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ENT Devices Market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ENT Devices Market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

