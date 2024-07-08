ENT Laser Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 130 million from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of ent disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ENT laser devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 130 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of ent disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product launches by market vendors. However, high costs associated with ent surgeries poses a challenge. Key market players include Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT laser devices market 2024-2028

Ent Laser Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 130 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Key companies profiled Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Vendors in the global ENT laser devices market are expanding their product offerings by launching new regulatory-approved products. These approvals enable vendors to increase their geographic reach and sales revenue. For instance, OmniGuide's new OTO-U CO2 laser system fiber for ENT and otology surgery, which received US FDA clearance in January 2021, allows surgeons to access tighter spaces and enhance procedural outcomes. Similarly, A.R.C Laser's April 2021 launch of the next-generation TruBlue Laser technology for ENT applications like laryngeal cancer expands their laser system portfolio. Such product launches are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Ent Laser Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from major health insurers like Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, TRICARE, Health Net, and Medicaid. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis and rhinosinusitis, as well as ear disorders such as deafness. Laser technology, including Co2 Lasers, is becoming increasingly popular in Otolaryngology due to its minimal invasion, minimal bleeding, and atraumatic experience. Key segments in the Ent Laser Devices Market include Hearing Aids, Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, and Hearing Implants. The Hearing Aids segment is expected to dominate due to the large number of patients requiring hearing assistance. The Endoscopes segment is also gaining traction due to its use in cosmetic ENT surgeries and minimal invasive ENT surgeries. Excise duty on medical devices is a concern for market players, but the potential for cost reduction in healthcare makes up for it. Types of lasers used include Co2 Lasers, known for their precise cutting and zone of coagulation, reducing bleeding during incisions and treatment. Home use devices and ENT Clinics are also driving market growth. Overall, the Ent Laser Devices Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The high costs of ENT surgeries and subsequent rehabilitation programs can significantly impact the adoption of ENT laser devices. For instance, the cost of laryngeal cancer surgery ranges from USD30,000 to USD45,000 , followed by chemotherapy, which costs an average of USD3,000 to USD5,000 . Endoscopic sinus surgery, another common ENT procedure, costs between USD7,000 and USD15,000 , with a nasal endoscopy preceding the surgery, costing an average of USD500 to USD900 . In many developing and underdeveloped countries, ENT surgeries are not covered by insurance, leading patients to opt for pharmaceutical drugs instead. This trend can hinder the growth of the ENT laser devices market as patients may prefer less expensive alternatives. The high cost of these devices, which ranges from USD4,500 to USD35,000 for new products and USD10,000 to USD22,000 for refurbished ones, can be a significant barrier for Tier-2 and Tier-3 end-users. While refurbished devices offer cost savings, the lack of maintenance and servicing can pose risks to patients. Therefore, the high costs associated with ENT surgeries and the availability of substitutes can pose challenges to the growth of the ENT laser devices market.

The ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) surgery market for lasers is experiencing significant growth due to the advantages of minimal invasion, minimal bleeding, and an atraumatic experience for patients. Two common types of lasers used in ENT surgeries are carbon dioxide lasers, known for their precise cutting and zone of coagulation, and Nd:YAG lasers, which are effective in treating juvenile papillomas and vocal fold lesions, including vocal cord carcinomas and recurrences. However, challenges persist in this market, such as product recalls, stringent regulations, and compliance with safety norms and regulatory requirements. These challenges increase the time and cost of treatment, which may impact healthcare expenditure. Some common ENT procedures include sinusitis treatment using balloon sinus dilation and endoscopic sinus surgery, as well as tongue suspension and hyoid suspension for obstructive sleep apnea. Prominent players in the market include Medicare and Geriatric population, who benefit from favorable reimbursements. Other market players include those offering inferior turbinoplasty procedures. Medical laser technology continues to evolve, with surgical navigation and advanced laser systems offering new opportunities for minimally invasive therapies. Despite these advancements, challenges remain, including the risk of blood loss and potential need for blood transfusions, as well as irradiation therapy and its associated risks.

Segment Overview

This ent laser devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Gas lasers

1.2 Solid and semiconductor-based lasers Application 2.1 Sinusitis

2.2 Tonsillitis

2.3 Throat and mouth cancer

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Gas lasers- The Ent Laser Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders such as snoring, nasal obstruction, and ENT cancers. Gas lasers, a type of medical laser, are gaining popularity in the market for their precision and effectiveness in treating these conditions. These lasers use gases like CO2, Argon (Ar), and helium-neon (He-Ne) to produce coherent light for cutting, coagulating, or removing tumors. CO2 gas is the most commonly used gas due to its precise cutting properties and reduced complications. The market is driven by the increasing number of people diagnosed with conditions like laryngeal cancer, which can be treated using gas laser devices. Vendors are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced imaging technology and user-friendly interfaces to improve surgical accuracy. For instance, Alma Lasers' Pixel CO2 laser offers computerized precision and a touchscreen LCD for easy operation. Limmer Laser's CO2 Laser UNILAS Touch is a fourth-generation gas laser with UltraSharp laser technology and New SolidBench technology for better alignment. These technological advances increase patient compliance and drive the adoption of gas laser devices further, contributing to the growth of the Ent Laser Devices Market.

Research Analysis

The Ent Laser Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of laser technology in Ent Surgery. Minimal invasion, minimal bleeding, and an atraumatic experience are key benefits of using lasers in Ent Surgeries. Sinusitis, a common condition affecting millions, particularly in the geriatric population, is a major indication for the use of laser devices in Ent Surgery. Favorable reimbursements from insurance companies like Medicare, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, and Kaiser Permanente are also driving market growth. Types of lasers used in Ent Surgery include CO2, Nd:YAG, and Er:YAG lasers. Balloon sinus dilation and endoscopic sinus surgery are common procedures utilizing laser technology. Surgical navigation systems and devices for tongue suspension (hyoid suspension) for Obstructive Sleep Apnea are also gaining popularity. Otolaryngology, the medical specialty dealing with ear, nose, and throat conditions, is the primary consumer of Ent Laser Devices. Cosmetic Ent surgeries and inferior turbinoplasty procedures are other growing indications. Laser technology continues to revolutionize Ent Surgery, offering faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

Market Research Overview

Ent Laser Devices Market: Overview The Ent Laser Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies laser systems and devices used in Ent Surgery. These devices leverage medical laser technology to offer minimal invasion, minimal bleeding, and an atraumatic experience for patients. The market caters to various Ent conditions such as juvenile papilloma, vocal fold lesions, and vocal cord carcinomas, among others. Types of Lasers: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) lasers are commonly used in Ent Surgery for their precise cutting ability and zone of coagulation, which minimizes bleeding during incisions. Other lasers include Nd:YAG, Er:YAG, and diode lasers, each with unique properties suitable for specific Ent treatments. Minimally Invasive Therapies: Minimally invasive therapies, such as balloon sinus dilation and endoscopic sinus surgery, are gaining popularity due to their reduced recovery time and complications. Surgical navigation and advanced endoscopes segment are also driving growth in this market. Regulations and Challenges: Stringent regulations and product recalls pose challenges to the Ent Laser Devices Market. Compliance with regulatory requirements and safety norms is essential to ensure patient safety and market acceptance. Factors like blood loss, blood transfusion, and healthcare cost reduction also influence market dynamics. Applications: Ent Laser Devices are used in various applications, including sinusitis treatment, obstructive sleep apnea therapies, and cosmetic ENT surgeries. The geriatric population's increasing need for healthcare and favorable reimbursements from insurance companies, such as Medicare, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, TRICARE, Health Net, Medicaid, and others, contribute to market growth. Market Segments: The Ent Laser Devices Market is segmented into Hearing Aids, Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Implants, and Co2 Lasers. The Endoscopes segment and Home Use devices are also gaining traction. Ent Clinics and Otolaryngology practices are significant consumers of these devices. Innovations and Trends: Advancements in medical laser technology continue to drive innovation in the Ent Laser Devices Market. New product launches, collaborations, and partnerships are expected to shape the market landscape. The One-child policy and ear disorder-related healthcare expenditures in China and other emerging markets are potential growth opportunities. Market Size and Forecast: The Ent Laser Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursements, and the rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis, chronic rhinosinusitis, and other Ent conditions. Excise duty and hearing aid segment growth are also contributing factors. Conclusion: The Ent Laser Devices Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that offers significant growth opportunities. Its ability to address various Ent conditions, minimize invasiveness, and improve patient outcomes makes it an essential component of modern healthcare systems. Continuous innovation and regulatory compliance will be crucial to the market's success.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Gas Lasers



Solid And Semiconductor-based Lasers

Application

Sinusitis



Tonsillitis



Throat And Mouth Cancer



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

