ENT Laser Devices Market size to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENT laser devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.64% according to Technavio. The rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries is a key factor driving market growth. The head and neck regions are ideal for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Due to the variety of benefits offered by these procedures, including fewer tissue injuries, faster healing, and minimal scarification, they are increasingly preferred.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

ENT Laser Devices Market Insights -

: 15+, Including Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Gas lasers, Solid, and semiconductor-based lasers), Application (Sinusitis, Tonsillitis, Throat and mouth cancer, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including -Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Social stigma and lack of awareness of hearing aids is a challenge that affects market growth. Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Analyst Review

In the industry of medical technology, laser devices have emerged as indispensable tools for diagnosis and treatment in various specialties, including otolaryngology. These precision tools offer insights into conditions such as vocal cord lesions, chronic rhinosinusitis, and trauma, enhancing professionals' ability to provide efficient care. Within the medical and healthcare sectors, the use of laser devices contributes to shorter recovery times post-surgical procedures, particularly in otolaryngology. Trends indicate a growing reliance on precision instruments for improved outcomes. The ENT laser devices market reflects this demand for precision and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of medical professionals and patients alike.

