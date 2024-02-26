ENT Laser Devices Market size to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries to boost market growth, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Feb, 2024, 23:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENT laser devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.64% according to Technavio. The rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries is a key factor driving market growth. The head and neck regions are ideal for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Due to the variety of benefits offered by these procedures, including fewer tissue injuries, faster healing, and minimal scarification, they are increasingly preferred. Request a sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 119.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

ENT Laser Devices Market Insights -

  • Companies: 15+, Including Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Product (Gas lasers, Solid, and semiconductor-based lasers), Application (Sinusitis, Tonsillitis, Throat and mouth cancer, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including -Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd. request a sample report

  • Social stigma and lack of awareness of hearing aids is a challenge that affects market growth. Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses.  Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Analyst Review

In the industry of medical technology, laser devices have emerged as indispensable tools for diagnosis and treatment in various specialties, including otolaryngology. These precision tools offer insights into conditions such as vocal cord lesions, chronic rhinosinusitis, and trauma, enhancing professionals' ability to provide efficient care. Within the medical and healthcare sectors, the use of laser devices contributes to shorter recovery times post-surgical procedures, particularly in otolaryngology. Trends indicate a growing reliance on precision instruments for improved outcomes. The ENT laser devices market reflects this demand for precision and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of medical professionals and patients alike. sample report!

Related Reports:

The ostomy products market is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2023 and 2028. 

The ENT devices market is estimated to grow by USD 8.83 billion at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027. 

ToC:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Distribution Software Market size to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 - 2027, Acumatica Inc., ADS Solutions Corp., Agnitech, Blue Link Associates Ltd., to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

Distribution Software Market size to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 - 2027, Acumatica Inc., ADS Solutions Corp., Agnitech, Blue Link Associates Ltd., to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

The potential growth difference for the Distribution Software Market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.35 billion. Key companies include Acumatica Inc., ...
Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to occupy 36% market share, Technavio

Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to occupy 36% market share, Technavio

The automotive anti-pinch power window system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.51%. Based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.