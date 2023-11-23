ENT Laser Devices Market to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENT laser devices market is expected to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (gas lasers, and solid and semiconductor-based lasers), application (sinusitis, tonsillitis, throat and mouth cancer, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of ENT diseases, such as Rhinosinusitis, Sleep Apnea, Tinnitus, and Cancer, the increase in new product launches, the increased presence of regional and global distributors, growing prevalence of OEMs and specialized clinics are some of the most important factors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Anthony Products Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Danaher Corp., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, GNS neoLaser Ltd., IRIDEX Corp., LightScalpel Inc., Limmer Laser GmbH, Modulight Inc., Olympus Corp., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Wuhan Dimed Laser Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

ARC Laser GmbH - The company offers ENT laser devices such as FOX 980nm particularly attractive for applications in rhinology, otology, and oral cavity.

ENT Laser Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The gas lasers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of ENT problems, e.g., snoring, nasal congestion, and ENT cancer, as well as the launch of new medicines, are some of the key factors that contribute to the growth of the segment.

ENT Laser Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries

Increasing M and A across the value chain

Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders

The rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries is a key factor driving market growth. The head and neck regions are ideal for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Due to the variety of benefits offered by these procedures, including fewer tissue injuries, faster healing, and minimal scarification, they are increasingly preferred.

What are the key data covered in this ENT laser devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ENT laser devices market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the ENT laser devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ENT laser devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ENT laser devices market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

