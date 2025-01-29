ENT Partners Acquisitions Expand Footprint in Baltimore, MD

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat, Facial Plastics & Sleep industry, announced its continued expansion in the Baltimore market with the acquisitions of the practice led by Alan E. Oshinsky, MD, PA, and The Hearing Wellness Center, LLC. The two businesses operate five locations in the Baltimore area, specializing in conditions related to ear, nose, throat, and sleep disorders.

Alan Oshinsky, MD, said, "This collaboration will allow us to utilize the expertise and resources of the experienced management team at ENT Partners, helping our practice strengthen its independence and autonomy. ENT Partners is an ideal ally to expedite our growth plans while preserving our competitive edge. We eagerly anticipate the chance to enhance operational efficiencies and better serve our community."

Dr. Oshinsky is the Chief of the Division of Otolaryngology at Mercy Medical center and is board certified in otolaryngology with a special interest in sleep medicine. Dr. Oshinsky's practice includes his associate, board-certified otolaryngologist and fellowship trained head and neck surgeon Ileana I. Showalter, MD. The Hearing Wellness Center specializes in patients suffering from hearing loss and offers a comprehensive array of audiology services, which is led by Head Audiologist, Dr. Sofia Roller. The provider teams consist of two otolaryngologists and three audiologists.

Dr. Sofia Roller, Head Audiologist at The Hearing Wellness Center said, "The Hearing Wellness Center has been my passion for four years. The journey has been rewarding, and I'm excited about the growth potential with the support and resources from ENT Partners".

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Alan Oshinsky's practice and The Hearing Wellness Center to the ENT Partners portfolio. Dr. Oshinsky, Dr. Roller and their teams bring extensive experience and complementary ancillary services to the local platform, significantly enhancing our presence in the Baltimore area and offerings to the market," stated ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein. "The culture of these two practices is best in class and we look forward to leveraging the synergies between these businesses and our existing presence in the market with Maryland ENT."

To learn more about the practice of Dr. Alan Oshinsky or The Hearing Wellness Center, visit ENTBaltimore.com or The Hearing Wellness Center

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners is committed to helping doctors provide comprehensive ENT patient care and growing practices by decreasing administrative burdens and distracting operational tasks. ENT Partners helps physician practices of every size – from solo to large groups – through a wide range of consulting services. ENT Partner practices are located across 22 locations in the Midwest and the East Coast.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with ENT Partners, contact, Jim Feinstein at [email protected]

