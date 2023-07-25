ENT Partners Announces Acquisition of Southern Indiana ENT & Indianapolis Sinus Center

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat, Facial Plastics & Sleep industry, today announced it is expanding its footprint in the Midwest and has acquired Southern Indiana ENT & Indianapolis Sinus Center. With four locations in the Indianapolis area, Southern Indiana ENT specializes in the treatments for ear, nose, throat, allergy, and sleep disorders. Headquartered in Columbus, IN, Southern Indiana ENT is one of the most prominent private ENT practices in Indiana.

Southern Indiana ENT's Partner, Anthony Sanders, MD, said, "This partnership will enable us to leverage the experienced management team and resources of ENT Partners to help Southern Indiana ENT solidify its independence and autonomy. ENT Partners is the perfect partner to accelerate our expansion plans while maintaining our competitive advantages. We look forward to the opportunities to improve operational efficiencies, and recruit and retain top talent..."

Southern Indiana ENT consists of two board-certified otolaryngologists, Nicholas C. Hollenkamp, MD and Anthony D. Sanders, MD, in addition to four advanced practice registered nurse practitioners, a physician assistant, an audiologist, and a board-certified hearing instrument specialist. Southern Indiana ENT has four clinics throughout the Indianapolis area, located in Columbus, Seymour, Franklin and Greenwood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Southern Indiana ENT and the Indianapolis Sinus Center to the ENT Partners family. Strategically, philosophically, and geographically, this partnership is another great fit for us. Entellus Medical designated Southern Indiana ENT as a Center of Excellence and we're proud to partner with exemplary thought leaders dedicated to mastering procedural techniques, technique refinement and peer-to-peer education " said ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein.

To learn more about Southern Indiana ENT or Indianapolis Sinus Center, visit Southern Indiana ENT or Indianapolis Sinus Center.

SOURCE ENT Partners