ENT Partners Opens 20th clinic location

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) announced that Chicago ENT one of the largest ear, nose, and throat practices in Illinois, and part of the ENT Partners family of practices has opened its newest practice location at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in the Lakeview area of Chicago on August 29, 2023. Chicago ENT-Lakeview, located at 2845 N. Sheridan Rd., Suite 807 Chicago, IL, 60657 will provide comprehensive ENT, audiology, sleep, allergy, and facial plastic care to both adult and pediatric patients.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our sixth office, where we proudly offer ENT services tailored to our patients' needs. Our commitment to providing exceptional care extends to ensuring convenient access, with same-day or next-day appointments available. This endeavor strengthens our partnership with Ascension, allowing us to extend comprehensive ENT services to both inpatients and outpatients at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital. We're excited to continue enhancing the health and well-being of our community," said Dr. Michael Friedman, Medical Director.

Chicago ENT has six convenient locations in Chicago and one in the near north suburb of Skokie. The new location will have 8 exam rooms, 3 procedure rooms, 2 audiology rooms and an allergy suite. Providers will be able to see more patients in a modern, state-of-the-art setting.

The clinic offers the latest innovations for the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of otolaryngological conditions, including sleep disorders, sinus conditions, allergy testing, thyroid conditions, hearing loss and facial cosmetic procedures.

Chicago ENT-Lakeview will be staffed by 3 board-certified otolaryngologists Jacob Friedman, MD, Adam Levy, MD and TK Venkatesan, MD, a pediatric otolaryngologist, Kathryn Colman, MD an allergist Kirk Shepard, MD, audiologist Stephanie Feller, AuD, and a facial plastic & reconstructive surgeon Caroline Hudson, MD.

"Expanding our footprint and health-system relationships across the Chicagoland area is a great step for ENT Partners," said Jim Feinstein CEO of ENT Partners. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Chicago ENT's high level of patient care to the Lakeview community and the incremental patient population St. Joe's has to offer."

Patients may schedule appointments at Chicago ENT - Lakeview through their website, ChicagoENT.com, or by calling 773.296.5500.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners is committed to helping doctors provide comprehensive ENT patient care and growing practices by decreasing administrative burdens and distracting operational tasks. ENTP helps physician practices of every size - from solo to large groups - through a wide range of consulting services. ENTP partner practices are located across 20 locations in the Midwest and the East Coast.

SOURCE ENT Partners