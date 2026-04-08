ENT Specialists, Inc. Opens New Dedham Office, 60 Years of World Class ENT Care to Massachusetts

Region's Premier ENT Practice Expands to Legacy Place Area, Offering Full Spectrum of Ear, Nose, Throat, Audiology, Allergy & Voice Services

DEDHAM, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialists, Inc., Southeastern Massachusetts' most trusted and comprehensive ear, nose, and throat practices, has opened a new office at 333 Elm Street, Suite 205, in Dedham — bringing its renowned team of physicians, audiologists, allergists, and speech-language pathologists closer to patients across the South Shore and Greater Boston area.

The new Dedham location replaces the practice's former Norwood office and is conveniently situated near Legacy Place, offering patients easy access and ample parking. The office is fully equipped to deliver the same high standard of comprehensive ENT care that the practice has built its reputation on since its founding in Dedham in 1966.

"We are thrilled to bring our full range of services to Dedham and the surrounding communities. This new location is a reflection of our continued commitment to making expert ENT care more accessible to the patients and families we serve."

— ENT Specialists, Inc.

A Legacy of Excellence — Returning to Our Roots

Over its 60-year history, ENT Specialists, Inc. has grown from a single-location practice into Southeastern Massachusetts' premier otolaryngology group. ENT Specialists, Inc is considered a "Legacy Group" representing a successful 1960's era model of private practice that has managed to stay independent while many of its peers have been taken over by larger institutions. The practice's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical technology while maintaining personalized, compassionate care has allowed it to serve multiple generations of families throughout the region.

ENT Specialists, Inc. was established in 1966 in Dedham, Massachusetts and incorporated in 1970, has grown over five decades into one of the region's most respected ENT practices. What began as a single-location practice in Dedham has expanded into a network of offices serving thousands of patients annually across Southeastern Massachusetts and the South Shore. The new Elm Street location marks a meaningful homecoming — ENT Specialists returning to the community where it all began.

The practice today is home to 8 physicians and 3 advanced practice providers, with academic affiliations that include Tufts Medical Center and leadership roles within the Massachusetts Society of Otolaryngology and the New England Otolaryngological Society. The Dedham office is led by Dr. Shu, Dr. Shah, and Dr. Pradhan — a team of highly trained otolaryngologists committed to delivering the same compassionate, comprehensive care the practice has built its reputation since 1966.

Comprehensive Care Under One Practice

ENT Specialists provides the full range of services, including:

Ear, Nose & Throat (Otolaryngology) — medical and surgical management of conditions affecting the head and neck

Audiology & Hearing Aids — comprehensive hearing evaluations in state-of-the-art soundproof booths, with access to top-of-the-line hearing aids from multiple manufacturers, including Bluetooth-enabled devices

Allergy Testing & Treatment — complete allergy evaluation and immunotherapy

Voice & Swallowing Services — provided by Speech-Language Pathologists, including the region's only in-office HD voice and swallowing evaluations using Videostroboscopy and Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation

Sinus & Nasal Care — including minimally invasive in-office procedures such as Balloon Sinus Dilation, VivAer®, and RhinAer®

Thyroid & Parathyroid Care — including Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and ultrasound-guided procedures

Sleep Apnea & Snoring — diagnosis and treatment for sleep-related disorders, including Inspire implantation

Head & Neck Cancer Surgery

Pediatric ENT — care for children of all ages

ENT Specialists is the only practice south of Boston offering in-office voice and swallowing evaluations using high-definition Videostroboscopy and Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation (FEES). May is National Speech Language and Hearing Month — the practice encourages patients who have experienced hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or recurring voice loss to schedule an evaluation.

Tour the New Dedham Office

A comprehensive welcome video showcasing the new Dedham facility — including exam rooms, procedure suites, the audiology suite, and hearing aid center — is available at www.entspecialists.com. The video offers prospective patients a full look at the state-of-the-art environment and the welcoming team that awaits them.

Schedule an Appointment

Address: 333 Elm Street, Suite 205, Dedham, MA 02026

Phone: 781-769-8910

Website: www.entspecialists.com

The Dedham office is conveniently located near Legacy Place with ample free parking. ENT Specialists accepts most major insurance plans and welcomes both new and established patients.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and physician bios are available upon request.

MEDIA CONTACT

Greg Gonser | Saltbox Marketing

617-416-8262

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ENT Specialists, Inc. | 333 Elm Street, Suite 205, Dedham, MA 02026 | 781-769-8910 | www.entspecialists.com

SOURCE ENT Specialists, Inc.