ENT Specialty Partners Announces Opening of ENT Southlake

ENT Specialty Partners

18 Jul, 2023, 14:13 ET

Newest location becomes ESP's 18th clinical location in Texas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's largest ear, nose, and throat practices, ENT Specialty Partners (ESP), has opened its newest practice location in Southlake, Texas. ENT Southlake, located at 300 S Nolen Dr., Suite 100, will provide comprehensive ENT care to both adult and pediatric patients.  

ENT Southlake will be led by board-certified otolaryngologist Mary Ashmead, MD, a specialist who has dedicated more than 8 years to ENT patient care in the Southlake and mid-cities region of the DFW Metroplex. Dr. Ashmead received her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical Center and completed her residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at The University of Mississippi Medical Center. She also completed a rhinology and sinus fellowship at Tufts University.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to care for patients in the Southlake community and surrounding areas," said Dr. Ashmead. "We look forward to providing the highest levels of service and compassionate care for a wide range of ENT conditions."

Dr. Ashmead will be joined by Physician Assistant Amy McDonald, MS, PA-C. Amy brings more than 12 years of family medicine and ENT experience to the practice and is a DFW native who grew up in Bedford.  

"Expanding our footprint across the DFW Metroplex into Tarrant County is a great step for ENT Specialty Partners," said Ron Kuppersmith, M.D., CEO of ESP. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring ESP's high level of patient care to the Southlake community."

Patients may schedule appointments at ENT Southlake through their website, entsouthlake.com, or by calling (817) 803-1693.

About ENT Specialty Partners
ENT Specialty Partners (ESP) is achieving excellence in patient care through building a collaborative community of ear, nose, and throat specialists. ESP brings together world-class physicians, practice solutions, team members, and innovations to be the foremost provider of ENT services in the country.

The ESP community now includes 31 ENT physicians, 10 advanced practice providers, and 21 audiologists/hearing specialists. These teams provide a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 18 locations in Texas. Learn more at ENTSP.com.

