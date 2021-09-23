Entanglement continues a Midwest surge to provide quantum & high-performance computing applications to the nation's leading hospital association in the heartland of America

Entanglement's applications and capabilities will provide cybersecurity for digital medical records, solve scheduling challenges, optimize global supply chains, and manage stockpiles of medical equipment. These are game-changing developments that The Center for Health Affairs (CHA) can offer its members. Both Ei and CHA will ensure all services provided through this partnership fully comply with the safeguards of the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA), as well as all federal and state regulations.

The Center is already known for being adaptable and constantly enhancing its service offerings to meet the changing demands of its members. Through this partnership with Ei, it will now have the capability to enhance its leadership in providing cutting-edge technology by giving its members a competitive advantage through unrivaled transformative computing applications. Members of CHA will have access to advanced computing capabilities that will take advantage of quantum bridging applications, optimization, and artificial intelligence to position its members for a competitive advantage and exceptional patient experience.

"With this partnership, there's an exciting opportunity to build upon Northeast Ohio's reputation as a hub for health technology," said Brian Lane, President and CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "Entanglement represents the future of quantum and advanced computing, with features that give our members and clients access to new applications and optimizations that will enable secure, responsive and predictive medical services. These innovative offerings position our members and clients with a competitive advantage and ultimately allow our region to stand out further as the worldwide leader in patient care."

The U.S. Department of Defense recently validated an Entanglement platform, developed in collaboration with a global computing technology firm, that optimized equitable distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) throughout the U.S. That platform showed a 90 percent improved performance over a comparative Evolutionary Algorithm, currently the state of the art. Entanglement then applied these breakthrough capabilities to develop a vaccine distribution and administration model.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the nation's first hospital association and play a part in establishing irreversible momentum in a sector where the impact of quantum bridging and advanced computing technological breakthroughs will be felt the most," said Jason Turner, Chairman of Entanglement. "Entanglement will not only provide a marked advantage to healthcare companies, but will also provide a more secure, more responsive, and more predictive medical services to patients. Through our partnership, we will bring new applications and optimizations to the local healthcare and medical community, building upon Cleveland's reputation in this area, and bolster local economic development efforts. We see this as an incremental pathway towards predictive healthcare accelerated by artificial intelligence-based applications."

The vaccine distribution platform is an example of how Entanglement's access to other forms of advanced computing in purpose-built laboratories, along with Ei's White Glove Service, experienced team, advanced research, and existing intellectual property, creates a new dynamic for the Advanced Computing Revolution.

About The Center for Health Affairs.

With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs serves as the collective voice and leading advocate for 36 hospitals across nine counties in Northeast Ohio. Through its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO) and The Essentials Group, The Center provides a broad level of professional services to its members. CHAMPS GPO leverages the purchasing power of 19,000+ member locations across the United States by aggregating purchasing volume to negotiate discounts with manufacturers and distributors they use every day. The Essentials Group is designed to further elevate the value to the collective membership base of The Center and CHAMPS GPO by serving as an incubator for new concepts and forging partnerships which bring forward solutions to improve efficiency, productivity and outcomes. Through its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center provides a broad level of professional services to its members. Headquartered in downtown Cleveland, The Center is honored to be named as one of The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Top Workplaces in 2014, 2015 and 2021; ERC's NorthCoast 99 List in 2003, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017; Crain's Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group's Best Employers in Ohio in 2020 and 2021; and Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more, visit www.neohospitals.org

About Entanglement, Inc.

Entanglement is an early-stage deep technology advanced and quantum computing company dedicated to providing unprecedented commercial access to diverse advanced computing systems that service a broad range of customers. Entanglement accelerates the development of quantum information science (QIS) and artificial intelligence (AI) by aligning its world-class team to an environment that enables customers to innovate rapidly without enormous up-front capital investments. Entanglement is the place customers go to solve previously unsolvable problems, a place that is making the promise of quantum a reality. For more information, please visit www.entanglement.ai

