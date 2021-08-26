Entanglement extends reach towards National Science Foundation and Midwest Quantum Academia

The CQT is a planned Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC), a National Science Foundation (NSF) sponsored initiative to focus academic creativity and innovation on addressing key industry problems and concerns. IUCRCs enable industrially relevant, pre-competitive research through multi-member, sustained partnerships among industry, academia, and government. CQT engineers and scientists from the four partner institutions and CQTs committed members will develop and transfer foundational knowledge into industry-friendly quantum devices, systems, and algorithms with enhanced functionality and performance.

"The faculty and researchers of the CQT possess extremely diverse expertise in the field of quantum information science," said Sabre Kais, the CQT Director and professor of chemical physics at Purdue. "Coupled with world-class infrastructure and facilities, we are well-equipped to make breakthroughs in the development of quantum technologies. We are excited to work closely with our industry and government partners to tackle research problems relevant to their needs."

If selected, the NSF would provide a financial and procedural framework for membership and operations in addition to best practices learned over decades of fostering public/private partnerships that provide significant value to the nation, industry and university faculty and students. Members guide the direction of center research through project selection, active involvement, and mentoring.

"We are extremely honored to partner with Dr. Kais and the brilliant team of researchers that make up the CQT. This partnership allows us to help accelerate discoveries in critical areas of Quantum Information Science, develop the quantum workforce, and remain competitive while demonstrating U.S. leadership," said Jason Turner, Chairman of Entanglement.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently validated an Entanglement collaborative platform developed to optimize the equitable distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all U.S. counties. That platform outperformed a comparative Evolutionary Algorithm by over 90%. Entanglement then applied these breakthrough capabilities to develop a vaccine distribution and administration model.

The vaccine distribution platform is an example of how Entanglement's access to diverse forms of advanced computing, along with the Ei White-Glove Service, experienced team, advanced research, and existing intellectual property, creates a new dynamic for the coming Advanced Computing Revolution.

Entanglement is an early-stage deep technology company dedicated to providing unprecedented commercial access to diverse and advanced computing systems that services a broad range of customers. Entanglement accelerates the development of quantum information science (QIS) and artificial intelligence (AI) by aligning its world-class team to an environment that enables customers to rapidly innovate without enormous up-front capital investments. Entanglement is the place customers go to solve previously unsolvable problems, a place that is making the promise of quantum a reality. For more information, please visit www.entanglement.ai

