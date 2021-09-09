Entech becomes the exclusive mining equipment distributor for the Corum Group in North America and Australia

With a long list of customer references across their traditional markets in the European Union, Eastern Europe, and Russia, Corum's partnership with Entech will now allow it to have the bandwidth and geographic capability to expand sales, filling the current equipment supply gap. Corum is a subsidiary of Dtek and SCM, large Ukranian conglomerates with a proven track record of business success and commitment to the mining and energy industries. Entech's profile as an entrepreneurial, results driven company and its strong connections to the mining industry will enable a quick scale-up for the new venture. The priority is to provide a high quality product designed specifically to meet individual operational requirements, with expert service and quick delivery.

Today, Entech Holdings announced James N. Magro has been hired to fill the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Global Mining, reporting to Kevin L. Dickey President & CEO. Mr. Magro has more than 40 years of experience overseeing longwall, continuous miner, truck-and-shovel, and highway mining operations around the United States. His extensive expertise in mining will provide valuable insight through the sales and account servicing process, as well as customer centric leadership for the new division of Entech as a company.

Entech is a vertically integrated, full service real estate firm specializing in acquisitions, land development, construction, and leasing of residential, commercial, and industrial assets based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over the past 25 years, Entech has become one of the leading developers in the Pittsburgh region, collaborating hand in hand with a number of key industry players urbanizing hundreds of acres over the years. As part of its strategy, Entech also develops and revitalizes commercial and industrial projects, complementing its portfolio of income producing properties.

Contact: Laura E. Dickey

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Entech Investments

