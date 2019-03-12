Entegra Coach Unveils The Reatta XL™ Class A Diesel Luxury Motor Coach, Riding On The Premier Spartan K2 380 Motorhome Chassis, At 99th FMCA International Convention & RV Expo

CHARLOTTE, Mich., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Specialty Vehicles, a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ("Spartan" or the "Company")—a global leader in specialty chassis and vehicle design, manufacturing, and assembly—alongside Entegra Coach, subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc. —a leading American manufacturer of recreational vehicles—unveiled the 2020 Entegra Reatta XL™ Luxury Motorhome today at the Family Motor Coach Association's (FMCA) 99th International Convention & RV Expo in Perry, Georgia. Built on the Spartan K2 380 chassis, the Reatta XL provides an upgraded driving experience on a smaller, nimble platform.

"For over 30 years, Spartan has built the industry's premier Class A diesel RV chassis. As we expand our portfolio of chassis models, based on market demands, I'm proud to say we're uniquely able to distill all of the great attributes of Spartan chassis into smaller models," said Steve Guillaume, President of Spartan Specialty Vehicles. "Our American ownership and heritage mean we can quickly engineer and build custom chassis to OEM specification faster, and without compromising quality."

Featuring Spartan Safe Haul™, the industry's only factory chassis-integrated air supply for tow-vehicle braking systems, the Entegra Reatta XL is offered in both 39- and 40-foot lengths. Both models are designed to enhance owner experience in the top-of-the-line luxury segment with a more compact footprint than an over-40-foot luxury motor coach. Spartan's K2 380 chassis provides drivers with best-in-class ride and handling on the Entegra Class A diesel coach, thanks to customized suspension components, specifically selected to give the Reatta a more responsive and luxurious ride.

The Spartan K2 380 chassis features:

Independent front suspension

Race-inspired Bilstein shocks

Single moisture ejector on wet tank with color-coded lanyards

Side-mounted service center

22,000-lb rear axle rating

10,000-lb towing capacity

SMART steering wheel

Suspended adjustable pedals

"This unique market offering adds to the growing demand for a Class A diesel luxury motor coach in a compact size with superior ride and handling, via an independent front suspension and custom-tuned, race-inspired shocks," continued Guillaume. "Through our relationship with Entegra Coach, we are uniquely able to provide customers with a superior driving experience in addition to providing access to the unmatched quality and breadth of our Spartan Service Center network."

The Entegra Reatta XL will be on display throughout the expo in dealer booths. In addition, Spartan Motors will provide onsite Spartan Authorized Parts sales, and present an abbreviated form of their Spartan Academy RV Owner Training course, at the show.

The FMCA Convention and Expo is held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Georgia, from March 13 through March 16. The four-day event gathers FMCA members to explore the latest RV models, visit supplier and vendor booths, attend seminars, and share in each other's passion for the RV industry.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

About Entegra Coach

Headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, Entegra Coach, a division of Jayco, Inc., which is a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc., manufactures and markets luxury diesel and gas motorhomes. For additional information about Entegra Coach or its products, go to www.entegracoach.com or call 800-945-4787.

