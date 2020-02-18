ENTEGRA Global Announces New CPCM Technology And Shell Licensing Agreement

Booking inspection dates in June, ENTEGRA's new CPCM technology provides a pigging solution for assessing the effectiveness of a pipeline's cathodic protection (CP) system. The tool accurately locates, identifies, measures and reports all CP current sources, leaks, interferences and gaps from inside the pipe, while the pipeline remains in service. This includes difficult to access areas. CPCM provide the most comprehensive, high-quality, high-resolution data available.

"We've been quietly working on this for a while. It's a unique opportunity to deploy an otherwise unavailable, important and necessary new in-line inspection technology," says ENTEGRA's CEO, Mark Olson. "Our customers' mandate is to 'know your pipeline'. Our new technology fits perfectly with this objective and reflects ENTEGRA's core values as well as our existing Ultra-High-Resolution(UHR) MFL/CAL ILI service as we endeavor to tell the most complete story about the integrity of our customers' pipeline systems and facilities."

The CPCM ILI system has been engineered to complement ENTEGRA's ever-growing fleet of innovative smart pigging tools and the company's revolutionary – and evolutionary – Data Science operation.

"CPCM technology is engineered to fit perfectly with our existing portfolio and service platform," concludes Aaron Crowder, Global Director of Sales and Marketing. "We are working with pipeline owners and operators around the globe to better protect their new and existing assets, which ultimately protect people and our environment."

The team behind ENTEGRA has been instrumental in the development and evolution of ILI, itself. Innovative new tools and technologies are at the heart of ENTEGRA's mission to optimize in-line inspection for pipeline industry stakeholders while serving as responsible industry partners and dedicated environmental stewards. For more information, call, email or visit entegrasolutions.com.

Intervale Capital is a middle market private equity firm that invests in and builds market leaders in the energy and infrastructure products and services sector. The firm operates from offices in Houston and Boston and has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006.

