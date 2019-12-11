Entegra Systems Wins DoD Contract for Cyber Systems Engineering

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegra Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced technology, integration, and analytic solutions and services, announced today it was awarded a $70 million prime contract from the Department of Defense (DoD) in September 2019. The company is providing cyber systems engineering as well as cyber knowledge data modeling, data science, and cyber defense expertise. The base period of the contract is September 2019 to September 2020, followed by four one-year option periods.

Partners on the contract include:

Centroid LLC, Gambrills, MD

Cyber Pack Ventures, Inc., Columbia, MD

George Street Services, Walkersville, MD

GS Consulting, LLC, Towson, MD

Kimmich Software Systems, LLC, Columbia, MD

Lufburrow & Company, Inc., Havre de Grace, MD

Mosaic Technologies Group, Inc., Fulton, MD

Next Century Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CACI, INC.-FEDERAL, Annapolis Junction, MD

OASIC Engineering, LLC, Monrovia, MD

OPS Consulting, LLC, Hanover, MD

Parsons Corporation (PSN), Centreville, VA

Resolute Technologies, LLC, Columbia, MD

Strategic Mission Elements, Inc., Chantilly, VA

Tiber Technologies, Inc., Ellicott City, MD

Varen Technologies, Inc., Columbia, MD

Zapata Technology Inc., Augusta, GA

"Our partner companies were integral to Entegra Systems' securing this contract. We were awarded the work because of an innovative and low-risk solution that met the government's needs," said Barb Langhans, senior vice president of business development for Entegra Systems.

"This is new work and a novel approach for an important mission customer," said Dean Johnson, CEO of Entegra Systems. "It's exciting for Entegra and its partners to work directly with end users to deliver innovative services and solutions that benefit the mission."

All work on this contract will be performed in and around Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

About Entegra Systems

Entegra Systems Inc., established in 2005 and based in Hanover, Maryland, is an innovative provider of mission critical solutions and services to U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence customers. The company develops integrated solutions for enhanced situational awareness, operational planning, intelligence and geospatial analysis, and cyber and intelligence operations. Entegra Systems provides a variety of technical services, including customer needs analysis, solution architecture definition, systems engineering, hardware engineering, software development, product integration, ontology and data modeling, and specialized training services. Entegra is also a leading provider of defense, intelligence and cyber mission services, including SIGINT Development and Analysis, SIGINT Collection, mission and collection management, intelligence analysis, tactical and end-product reporting, HUMINT Targeting, operations planning, and support, and social media research.

For more information about Entegra Systems, please visit https://www.entegrasystems.com.

