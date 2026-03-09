Entegrata Unveils New Admin Portal to Speed Up and Simplify Lakehouse Deployments at Law Firms

New interface, schema and connectors deliver a unified, single source of truth from all law firm systems for accurately and defensibly making data-driven decisions

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegrata today unveiled advancements to its leading lakehouse technology platform with its new admin portal that serves as the unifying foundation for connecting and managing a law firm's data. The Entegrata Admin Portal provides a centralized, intuitive interface and management control center that connects all law firm systems and delivers a single source of truth for making data-driven decisions by the business users.

Built on Microsoft Azure and powered by Databricks, the Entegrata Admin Portal simplifies the set up and management of a firm's lakehouse by delivering:

Administrative control over platform settings, security and updates without IT involvement

Self-service connectors so firms add and manage data sources without custom development

Proprietary legal data schema that is entity-based, supporting the widest range of source systems

Drag-and-drop mapping giving firms direct control over how source data is ranked and mapped

Granular access controls that layer firm permissions on top of source system security

"Today's law firms manage 20 or more systems across the business, like HR, finance, time, billing, marketing and experience The ability to connect the data stored in these systems, clean it for accuracy, and provide secure access in one central location is essential for real-time decision making and supporting new data initiatives fueled by AI," said Tom Baldwin, CEO and founder of Entegrata. "The ingestion and mapping capabilities brought forward with the admin portal would require thousands of lines of custom coding if done manually. Automating this process with an easy-to-use and maintain control center offers a huge competitive advantage for our clients."

Rapidly growing client base

The demand for Entegrata's lakehouse platform is growing significantly. Cleary Gottlieb, Entegrata's newest client, joins leading law firms Mayer Brown, Pillsbury, Vinson & Elkins, Winston & Strawn, Dickinson Wright, Eversheds Sutherland, Finnegan and Goulston & Storrs in its client portfolio.

"We manage numerous systems across the firm, each which create and store business-critical insights needed to effectively running the firm and supporting our clients," said Evette Pastoriza Clift, CIO at Mayer Brown. "As our IT infrastructure advances to support new capabilities, like AI, having a lakehouse platform that can pull all the data into one unified portal that is updated and maintained in real time is critical for helping our teams make informed, defensible decisions."

Connecting the broadest set of law firm systems

Entegrata offers the broadest set of connectors to the most often-used law firm systems, such as time, billing, experience, HR, finance and marketing. The Entegrata lakehouse platform now offers 33 connectors, with the newest additions including UKG Ready, CompuLaw, Sanity.io, Index.io, Lexis Nexis InterAction, NetDocuments and iManage.

"Our agile approach to building and maintaining the Entegrata lakehouse platform enables us to rapidly add new connectors, dashboards and reports to meet our clients' growing business needs," said Baldwin. "This ability is fundamental to accelerating time to value and allowing the business users to focus on operations, services and outcomes rather than the underlying plumbing required to build and maintain a modern lakehouse."

About Entegrata

Entegrata helps law firms turn data into decisions. Purpose-built for law firms, Entegrata's platform centralizes data from time, billing, HR, finance, and DMS systems into a secure and AI-ready Azure-native lakehouse. With prebuilt connectors to more than 30 legal platforms, Entegrata delivers unified reporting, semantic data models, and preconfigured dashboards in weeks not years. Entegrata manages ingestion, governance, and data quality, enabling firms to deploy analytics and AI without the complexity of building their own infrastructure. Trusted by firms, such as Mayer Brown, Vinson & Elkins, and Pillsbury, Entegrata transforms legal data into a strategic asset. To learn more, visit www.entegrata.com.

