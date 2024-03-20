Entegration Names Michael Russell to Board of Directors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegration is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Russell to its board of directors. As a Partner at TimesSquare Capital Management, Michael specializes in equity investments in small to mid-sized growth companies, with a focus on consumer and business services. He prides himself on investing and working with strong management teams running excellent businesses.

In his previous work at Morgan Stanley, Michael distinguished himself as an equity analyst, earning accolades as a top-ranked analyst by Greenwich Associates and securing a spot on the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team four years in a row. His diverse career includes roles in marketing at the E-Commerce Group and Time Warner, as well as in corporate finance at JPMorgan.

"I am thrilled to have Mike Russell join our board," said Art Gross, CEO of Entegration, Inc. "Mike's experience in working with management teams at growing companies will be a significant asset to us."

Michael will be involved in corporate strategy at Entegration, Inc., leveraging his expertise in equity investments and business growth. He will work closely with the CEO and the board to identify and pursue new opportunities, evaluate potential partnerships, and oversee financial performance.

Michael is actively involved in community and professional boards, serving on the boards of the American Composers Orchestra and Perrot Memorial Library, and participating in the Leadership Council of Americares. He graduated magna cum laude in economics from Princeton University and holds a degree from Harvard Business School.

Michael lives in Greenwich, CT and is married with two sons.

About Entegration, Inc.: Established in 2000 as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and based in Morristown, NJ, Entegration, Inc. has expanded to offer SaaS-based solutions for partner MSPs since 2014.

Breach Secure Now is the MSP (Managed Service Provider) Channel Leader in cybersecurity, HIPAA compliance and productivity training with 3,000 MSP partners, 30,000 SMB (Small and Midsized Business) clients and 1,000,000 SMB employees that utilize the BSN training platform.

Entegration is a national MSP specializing in IT infrastructure management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) support for medical practices of all sizes. Entegration ensures efficient, secure, and regulatory-compliant operations and services.

