Entegria Systems Announces Launch of RheoWorx™: A Milestone in Secure Data Workflows

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegria Systems, an innovative software product company specializing in digital file management, today announced the introduction of RheoWorx™, its latest breakthrough in managed data workflow systems. RheoWorx is engineered to revolutionize the way enterprises handle the compression, encryption, processing, and transfer of diverse file types. Featuring a simple, easy-to-use interface, scalable design, and comprehensive reporting features, RheoWorx ensures a secure, auditable path for data exchanges, thus streamlining workflow management and enhancing organizational security and efficiency.

RheoWorx™ launch marks a milestone in secure, efficient data management, streamlining enterprise workflows. Post this RheoWorx is engineered to revolutionize the way enterprises handle the compression, encryption, processing, and transfer of diverse file types. Featuring a simple, easy-to-use interface, scalable design, and comprehensive reporting features, RheoWorx ensures a secure, auditable path for data exchanges, thus streamlining workflow management and enhancing organizational security and efficiency. RheoWorx is engineered to revolutionize the way enterprises handle the compression, encryption, processing, and transfer of diverse file types. Featuring a simple, easy-to-use interface, scalable design, and comprehensive reporting features, RheoWorx ensures a secure, auditable path for data exchanges, thus streamlining workflow management and enhancing organizational security and efficiency. View PDF RheoWorx is engineered to revolutionize the way enterprises handle the compression, encryption, processing, and transfer of diverse file types. Featuring a simple, easy-to-use interface, scalable design, and comprehensive reporting features, RheoWorx ensures a secure, auditable path for data exchanges, thus streamlining workflow management and enhancing organizational security and efficiency.

"By leveraging cutting-edge security protocols and cloud-based technology, we're not just simplifying data management—we're transforming it," said Tony Tancredi, CTO of Entegria Systems. "RheoWorx empowers businesses to focus on growth without worrying about the complexities of data security and compliance."

RheoWorx enables the rapid establishment of secure, automated workflows, marking a significant leap forward for enterprises transitioning to more modern data transfer processes. It offers essential insights into the logistics of data delivery and provides real-time status updates, ensuring comprehensive encryption for maximum data security.

"The launch of RheoWorx is a defining moment for Entegria and our customers," stated Elizabeth Venafro, Head of Marketing at Entegria Systems. "We aimed to create a solution that not only meets the current demands for secure and efficient data management but also anticipates future needs."

Joining the suite of innovative solutions from Entegria Systems, RheoWorx complements FastSSR™, a leading software for enhancing IBM mainframe file transfers with superior speed and reliability. Since its launch last June, FastSSR has set new standards in the field of mainframe data management.

About Entegria Systems

Entegria Systems is an innovative software product company specializing in digital file management using the latest encryption, compliance, and internet technologies. Its product lineup includes RheoWorx, a managed file workflow system designed to enhance business efficiencies, and FastSSR, the future of high-speed mainframe file transfers. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Entegria Systems empowers organizations to optimize data movement and achieve their file transfer goals. To learn more about these cutting-edge software solutions, visit the website at www.entegriasystems.com.

SOURCE Entegria Systems