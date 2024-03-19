Entegria Systems Forms Strategic Alliance with Entech to Advance Digital File Management and Secure Workflows

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegria Systems, an innovative software product company specializing in digital file management and secure workflow processes, has announced a referral agreement with Entech, a pioneer in digital convergence and technology consulting. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the approach to digital transformation, offering Entegria System's RheoWorx™ platform to Entech clients.

Entegria Systems, with its innovative suite of products including the recently launched RheoWorx, has redefined digital file management through advanced encryption, compliance, and internet technologies. The company's relentless pursuit of innovation and reliability enables organizations to enhance data movement and security, achieving their file transfer objectives with greater efficiency.

Entegria Systems partners with Entech, leveraging RheoWorx to enhance digital file management and workflow security. Post this

Entech specializes in assisting organizations to navigate the complexities of today's digital economy. With a commitment to problem-solving, Entech's consultants offer innovative thinking and full-stack engineering, driven by core values of integrity, empathy, transparency, innovation, and trust. This collaboration marks a significant step towards merging technology consulting expertise with advanced digital file management solutions.

Joseph DeAngelo, Jr., Co-Founder & CEO of Entegria Systems, emphasized the impact, saying, "Through our RheoWorx platform, we can now offer more comprehensive and secure technological advancements to Entech clients. We are humbled and proud to be working with Peter and his team, given Peter's background as a senior executive of LiquidHub and now Entech. Peter has always provided his clients with the latest in technology improvements and we aim to continue that process."

Peter Classon, a principal at Entech, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with the Entegria Systems team, as their experience and understanding in this critical space has produced a superior technology platform. What impressed us was the ease of use of the technology, and that it fits into any industry and business, large or small, without disrupting what is already in place. We are eager to introduce it to our client base."

Building on the momentum of this alliance, it's important to reiterate the recent launch of RheoWorx by Entegria Systems. This breakthrough in managed data workflow systems is engineered to transform how enterprises manage file compression, encryption, processing, and transfer. RheoWorx features a simple, easy-to-use interface, scalable architecture, and comprehensive reporting, providing a secure and auditable solution for data exchanges, thereby enhancing workflow management and organizational security and efficiency.

About Entegria Systems

Entegria Systems is an innovative software product company specializing in digital file management using the latest encryption, compliance, and internet technologies. Its product lineup includes RheoWorx, a managed file workflow system designed to enhance business efficiencies, and FastSSR, the future of high-speed mainframe file transfers. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Entegria Systems empowers organizations to optimize data movement and achieve their file transfer goals. To learn more about these cutting-edge software solutions, visit the website at www.entegriasystems.com.

About Entech

Entech is a dynamic digital consultancy dedicated to empowering organizations to achieve the full potential of their technology environment. With comprehensive offerings including strategy/architecture, product engineering, and managed services, Entech supports clients throughout their digital lifecycles, helping them proactively drive toward success in an ever-evolving landscape. To serve lenders and emerging fintech clients in the lending sector, Entech developed Anovaa, a SaaS loan origination platform with sophisticated product configuration capabilities to drive loan portfolio growth. Entech is headquartered in Malvern, PA with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.entech.com.

SOURCE Entegria Systems