ENTEK Announces Absorptive Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Production Expansion to India and the US

ENTEK is the only separator manufacturer in the world producing all three primary separator technologies (PE, AGM, and lithium separators). It is well positioned to leverage this broad portfolio of products to energy storage applications globally, including both internal combustion and electric vehicles.

Increasing vehicle power demands and the growth of EV production resulting from consumer demand, stricter emissions regulations, comfort and convenience features, and safety requirements is driving an evolution from standard flooded batteries to advanced battery types such as EFB and AGM. In India, in addition to transportation, there is rapid growth in industrial, telecom, and inverter battery demand requiring AGM. This outsized growth opportunity in advanced batteries for automotive, coupled with a significant AGM market opportunity for industrial and telecom batteries globally, presents a scalable long-term growth opportunity for ENTEK.

About ENTEK

For more than 35 years, ENTEK has been an innovator and leading worldwide designer and producer of highly reliable microporous polyethylene battery separators for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. ENTEK separators are used in SLI, golf carts and a wide range of industrial applications, and are in great demand for products that require high energy or high voltage systems such as secondary batteries in portable devices and as primary batteries in critical systems. ENTEK's vertically integrated equipment division, with decades of battery separator production equipment experience, uniquely positions ENTEK to provide the agility and expertise to produce the equipment employed in ENTEK's battery separator lines. ENTEK is headquartered in Lebanon, Oregon, USA with facilities in the United Kingdom, Japan, China and Indonesia. Its products are sold through its sales offices and distributors worldwide. For more information, visit www.entek.com.

SOURCE ENTEK International, LLC