ENTEK Receives 2024 BCI Innovation Award

New battery separator technology offers strength and performance without use of solvents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEK International LLC has been awarded the 2024 BCI Innovation Award for its solvent-free separator technology, providing a more environmentally friendly alternative that does not sacrifice strength or performance.

"ENTEK's new battery separator technology represents the kind of sustainable and practical innovations that are building the future of the energy storage industry," said Roger Miksad, Executive Vice President of BCI. "Battery Council International is proud to recognize ENTEK, and the spirit of progress that its innovative solution represents for this industry."

"Innovation is a core value and centered in ENTEK's culture and passion for using materials science expertise and technical capabilities to solve the industry's most complex challenges. ENTEK is developing technologies for the next generation of separator products to help our customers manage increasingly stringent regulatory and societal challenges for producing high performance energy storage products," said Dr. Rick Pekala, Chief Technology Officer for ENTEK International.

Also receiving Honorable Mention recognition for their 2024 submissions were Clarios for its Clarios Smart AGM technology, and GS Yuasa Energy Solutions for its Advanced Lead-Nano carbon battery energy storage system.

Battery Council International annually presents this award to celebrate innovation in equipment, processes, services, and products that advance the battery industry. The award was established to honor industry thought leader, Sally Breidegam Miksiewicz, former CEO of East Penn Manufacturing Co.

To watch a video of each submission to this year's BCI Innovation Award and to learn more about the annual contest, visit batterycouncil.org/about/innovation-award.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the energy storage industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. For more information, visit www.batterycouncil.org.

About ENTEK

ENTEK has over 35 years of experience producing battery separators for batteries to support electric, advanced start-stop and standard vehicles, trucks, emergency vehicles, emergency backup power, utility scale energy storage, and industrial batteries. ENTEK has more than two decades of experience as the only US owned and US based producer of 'wet-process' separator for lithium batteries and continues to invest in the future of the domestic lithium battery industry. ENTEK is the largest producer of lead-acid separators in the US, and is also a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of extruders and material handling equipment for the production of battery separators. To learn more about ENTEK visit our website at www.entek.com.

