Entel Chooses OmniSci to Improve Customer Satisfaction By Extending Best-in-Class Mobile Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chile telecommunications company Entel is improving mobile services for millions of Chileans whose lives have been impacted by stay-at-home orders, closures and other restrictions. The company's strategic investments in new network capabilities are driven by big data processed, mapped and analyzed through the OmniSci accelerated analytics platform.

OmniSci's advanced geotemporal mapping capabilities allow Entel to process billions of rows of data in a fraction of a second. The interactive maps, a first for the carrier, allow it to determine where specific customer cohorts are experiencing expected or better-than-expected service. It also can see where it should invest to extend its service and potentially attract new customers.

The telecom prides itself on using data to drive its investment planning; for example, by analyzing multi-factor location data showing signal strength and data speeds at specific towers, it can quickly determine schedules for antenna upgrades.

By selecting OmniSci, Entel finally achieved what it wanted from a comprehensive analytics platform: interactive data filtering, full data fidelity on their largest datasets and a visual, map-based interface that makes it easy to uncover the insights it was seeking. In addition to network analytics, Entel is able to easily create dashboards for its marketing managers, who can now make competitive comparisons and better determine opportunities to grow its customer base.

"We're very proud of our partnership with Entel, and the business value their data scientists are generating on a daily basis with better insights using OmniSci. Their commitment to being a data-driven company has a clear impact on their success, both in terms of their market leadership and their customer satisfaction," said Joe Lee, OmniSci's Vice President of Global Sales.

Entel operates the most modern 4G network in Latin America to provide the best overall user experience. It is the first telecommunications company on the continent to provide customers with a 4G network in the 700MHZ band, which also has LTE-Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology. To learn more, visit www.entel.cl .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

