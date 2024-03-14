Entelechy Launches Aspiring Leaders for the Next Generation of Leaders

SILVER LAKE, N.H., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development partner for many global organizations, announces the immediate availability of Aspiring Leaders, a powerful blended learning experience for future leaders. Aspiring Leaders is designed to provide enthusiastic individual contributors with the capabilities they need to grow into a leadership role. Aspiring Leaders helps organizations fill their leadership pipelines with qualified, confident candidates.

"It has been extraordinary to receive this super valuable toolset of leadership resources, to have this open forum, to read other's comments and experiences, and to build this great network of Aspiring Leaders," stated one Aspiring Leaders participant from Broadcom's Agile Operations Division.

Aspiring Leaders is available in three delivery formats — Classroom, Virtual, and as a Social Learning Experience. The program introduces foundational leadership concepts using collaborative learning experiences, skills practice, and Entelechy's proven and prescriptive models. Aspiring Leaders includes the following topics:

Step into Leadership

Create Connections: Communicate with Impact, Collaborate Effectively, and Build Influence

Build Relationships: Everything DiSC ® Workplace Assessment

Workplace Assessment Elevate Performance: Feedback Essentials, Begin to Coach, and Master Time

Leadership Commitment and Action Planning

"With today's announcement, Entelechy now has a complete, customizable leadership development system designed to reach leaders wherever they may be in their leadership journey," said Entelechy CEO Terence Traut. "Organizations will see an immediate return on investment via a robust leadership pipeline of qualified future leaders."

Aspiring Leaders is the latest flagship leadership development experience from Entelechy. Like the company's other award-winning programs — Unleash Your Leadership Potential for frontline and mid-level leaders and Leading Leaders for senior leaders — Aspiring Leaders is expertly designed for maximum application, reflection, and retention. Equally powerful if deployed individually or as a comprehensive suite, Entelechy's core programs deliver powerful and engaging learning experiences that drive lasting behavior change and business impacts.

To learn more about Aspiring Leaders please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/leadership-development/aspiring-leaders/.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RingCentral, Republic Services, Suffolk Construction, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers; together, these programs create a powerful leadership development experience that fuels organizational success and company growth. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

