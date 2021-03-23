Entelligence Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelligence, a value-added IT consulting services provider of advanced cloud delivery solutions for the industry's largest enterprise IT vendors, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Entelligence. 89% of employees said it's a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Entelligence is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Our vision is that, together, we create the world's most engaged, inspired, and impactful organization in our industry," said Entelligence Founder and CEO, Stephen R. Satterwhite. "Earning this recognition underscores that we indeed have a company where we lift each other, in our lives, in our careers and in our communities.

Entelligence has intentionally created a high-trust workplace through employee programs and policies that reinforce its distinctive culture. For 2021, the company is rolling out new initiatives such as the Entelligence Leadership Academy that will provide a professional training and development curriculum for the organization's current and up-and-coming leaders.

"We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with coworkers, leaders and their jobs," said Allison Dodd-o, Director of HR at Entelligence. "This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a positive, meaningful experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Entelligence

Since 1997, Entelligence has helped the world's technology leaders deliver their most advanced IT solutions to their most important customers. Through our proven approach for sustainable consulting services success, enterprise IT vendors are able to maximize their services profitability while accelerating long-term product adoption. Entelligence's commitment to close working partnerships and creative solutions is why our clients are Always Ready to tackle their biggest services challenges and win their greatest market opportunities.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

