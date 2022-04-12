ENTELLIGENCE EARNS 2022 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelligence, a global leader in branded services that helps the world's technology leaders sell, manage, and deliver their most valuable services to their most valuable customers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Entelligence. 92% of employees said it's a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Entelligence is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Our purpose at Entelligence is to elevate the lives, careers, families, and communities we serve. And it all starts with our people," said Entelligence Founder and CEO, Stephen R. Satterwhite. "This purpose is woven into the fabric of Entelligence. Everything we think, say, and do is designed to achieve this vision."

Entelligence has intentionally created a high-trust workplace through employee programs and policies that reinforce its distinctive culture. At the beginning of 2022, Entelligence introduced new employee-centric benefits, new employee recognition programs, and a new initiative and platform called Liift. Each of these programs, especially Liift, is an example of how they live their purpose.

"We are extremely grateful for our people, and I am so proud of the culture we've created together." said Allison Dodd-o, Vice President of People and Culture at Entelligence. "Our goal is to create a values-driven, high performing, leadership development culture that continuously elevates people's lives."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Entelligence

Since 1997, Entelligence has helped the world's technology leaders deliver their most advanced IT solutions to their most important customers. Through our proven approach for sustainable consulting services success, enterprise IT vendors are able to maximize their services profitability while accelerating long-term product adoption. Entelligence's commitment to close working partnerships and creative solutions is why our clients are Always Ready to tackle their biggest services challenges and win their greatest market opportunities.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram."

