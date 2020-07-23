Entelligent and S-Network Launch Smart Climate® Risk 50 Direct Index on SMArtX

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelligent in partnership with S-Network Global Indexes, an Alerian company and publisher of proprietary and custom indexes, is pleased to announce the launch of the S-Network Smart Climate® Risk 50 Index as a direct index strategy on the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP).

The S-Network Smart Climate® Risk 50 Index is designed to identify companies making the greatest efforts towards addressing risks related to climate change, as these firms may have the greatest potential for environmental and valuation impact. Underpinning the index is the Smart Climate® methodology which seeks to give positive grades to companies focused on making the fastest transition to a low carbon economy. The overall strategy is an outcome of an analytics platform that analyzes how changes in cost, demand and supply of energy under different climate scenarios will impact security level profitability.

"Entelligent Smart Climate® technology is the first system to quantify the changing sensitivity of individual stocks to a variety of fuel prices over time and deduce the rate at which these companies are moving away from fossil fuel dependence," said Tom Stoner, CEO of Entelligent. "We are extremely excited that there is now a product that can give retail investors easy access to our powerful tool to aid in shifting capital materials to materially address climate change," said Stoner.

"We believe the S-Network Smart Climate® Risk 50 Index reduces exposure to climate risk by evaluating the potential impact of new laws, advanced technologies, as well as physical risk factors to forecast energy costs and their granular impact on each company," said Patrick Shaddow, Head of Index Operations at S-Network Global Indexes. "We look forward to our partnership with Entelligent and the continued growth of our direct index offerings on SMArtX," noted Shaddow.

SMArtX is the first UMA platform providing advisors access to institutional quality managers offering traditional, alternative, and passive index investment strategies, as well as individual securities, mutual funds, and ETFs, in a single brokerage account. S-Network currently offers 24 direct index strategies covering thematic, smart beta and socially responsible indexes on the SMArtX platform. To learn more about this partnership and the S-Network Smart Climate® Risk 50 Index, please visit: https://www.entelligent.com/solutions/#4

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes is an Alerian company. Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide. https://www.alerian.com

About Entelligent

Decision makers in the financial services space are focused on climate change as an emerging and important risk category. Corporations are subject to new policies, new technologies, and shifts in energy supply or pricing that will impact their operational budgets and can be forecasted based on different climate scenarios. Entelligent's products and services help you align your immediate fiduciary duties with long-term climate risk and asset values and help mobilize your ESG investment capital to address future climate risk. https://www.entelligent.com/

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. www.smartxadvisory.com

SOURCE Alerian

Related Links

http://www.alerian.com

