Entelo Acquires ConveyIQ

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Entelo announces the acquisition of ConveyIQ, the leading provider of candidate engagement Software-as-a-Service solutions. The Company will be the first in the industry to offer end-to-end management of all candidate interactions from source-to-hire. Additionally, the combined company's powerful AI-based targeting and candidate re-engagement capabilities will allow organizations to mine their existing candidate database to uncover and rediscover matched talent for current open roles.

Concurrent with the acquisition, Entelo has raised a new round of funding from Entelo and ConveyIQ investors, including Battery Ventures, Shasta Ventures, USVP, 3TS Capital Partners, SC Ventures and StarVest Partners. ConveyIQ's CEO and Founder, Danielle Weinblatt, will assume the role of President and Chief Product Officer, Andrew Schafer will become Entelo's Chief Technology Officer and Larry Murff will become Entelo's Chief Financial Officer.

"Up until now, companies have had solutions for candidate sourcing, engagement and communication management at the top of the funnel and further down the funnel," said Jon Bischke, Entelo's CEO. "Now, for the first time, forward-thinking companies can leverage one company's product suite to manage all of their interactions with candidates regardless of where they are in the recruiting process."

Danielle Weinblatt, Entelo's President and Chief Product Officer, added, "Imagine a system that automates all of the arduous and manual tasks hiring teams have to process so recruiters can ultimately become strategic business partners. Entelo's acquisition of ConveyIQ will make this possible. It's time that Talent Acquisition teams have one platform that enables recruiters to be more proactive, efficient and candidate-focused in order to hire better quality talent, faster than ever before."

Combined, both organizations currently provide solutions to over 600 companies such as Target, Amazon, NBCUniversal, HubSpot, and Charles Schwab who leverage either Entelo or ConveyIQ to automate candidate sourcing, recruiting operations, candidate experience and engagement. With the increased focus on recruiting automation, the time has come for hiring teams to work more efficiently and achieve loftier goals than ever before.

About Entelo

Entelo is a leader in recruiting automation, applying predictive analytics and AI to help you find, qualify, and engage with the best talent for your organization. From eliminating unconscious bias within the sourcing process to offering a completely automated sourcing and outreach mode, Entelo goes above and beyond the typical search functionality of a sourcing platform. Organizations like Target, Northrop Grumman, and Cisco use Entelo to build high impact teams. To learn more, visit www.entelo.com.

About ConveyIQ

ConveyIQ is the only all-in-one candidate engagement platform that scales and elevates all stages of the candidate journey. The platform delivers a highly individualized candidate experience utilizing customizable email templates, text messages, scheduling tools, digital interviews, surveys, analytics and more! With clear, automated communications that express employer values, ConveyIQ enables recruitment innovators to fill today's roles with qualified talent quickly. Through this transformation of the candidate experience, ConveyIQ accelerates hiring, builds stronger employer brands and relationships for the long-term.

Leading brands in over 95 countries use ConveyIQ to communicate with and hire the best talent, including Dentsu Aegis, Buzzfeed, Proscribe, Square, Kaplan, and The New York Times. To learn more about ConveyIQ, visit www.conveyiq.com.

