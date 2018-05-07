Entenmann's Announces its First-Ever Chief Donut Officer Contest

ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The search for the country's biggest donut devotee is on! Entenmann's® Bakery, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, announced today it is now accepting entries for its sweetest honorary title ever – Chief Donut Officer. Now through June 30, the country's most enthusiastic donut fans can enter the Entenmann's® Chief Donut Officer Contest at www.chiefdonutofficer.com for the opportunity to win the coveted honorary title and exciting prizes including $5,000 and a year's supply of donuts.

The online entry form asks fans about their love for Entenmann's® donuts and their ideas for product innovation. Based on the responses, which will be judged based on passion, creativity and originality, five finalists will be selected and invited to submit video testimonials about why they deserve to be named Chief Donut Officer. Consumers will then get the opportunity to weigh in and vote for their favorite candidate. The grand prize winner will be announced on August 7, but all finalists will reap some sweet rewards with all four runners-up receiving $1,000 and free donuts for a year.

"Since its start 120 years ago, Entenmann's® has remained committed to celebrating its incredibly loyal fans and providing them with the quality baked goods that they've grown to know and love," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "Our iconic, one-of-a-kind donuts have been a cornerstone for the brand for decades and have gained an extremely passionate following over the years. Timed to our favorite holiday of the year – National Donut Day – we want to honor our biggest fans by officially welcoming one to our Entenmann's® family."

In time for National Donut Day on June 1, specially marked Chief Donut Officer Contest boxes of delicious Entenmann's® Donuts are now available for purchase through June 30. More information about Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer Contest, including official rules, can be found at www.chiefdonutofficer.com.

Entenmann's® got its start 120 years ago in Brooklyn, New York, and today, the brand produces more than one billion donuts annually. In fact, Entenmann's® has made more than 15 billion donuts, which, if laid end-to-end, would wrap around the earth more than 30 times.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo® Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's®, producer of top quality donuts and cakes since 1898. Our team of 22,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.

