Entenmann's® Celebrates 125th Birthday by Bringing Back Two Fan Favorite Cakes

These Beloved Classics Will Be Available at an Exclusive Pop-Up Truck in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to give into your sweet tooth and celebrate 125 years of Entenmann's®, the iconic sweet baked goods brand! Entenmann's is pulling out all the stops for its 125th birthday by bringing back two of its most requested items – the legendary Banana Crunch Cake and the timeless Ultimate Crumb Cake – with a special pop-up food truck exclusively in New York City, where everything began.

These two nostalgic treats will be available for FREE on November 8th as a token of appreciation to Entenmann's loyal fans:

  • Banana Crunch Cake: This delectable treat is back and features a moist and flavorful banana-infused cake and a generous layer of crispy crumb topping finished off with a decadent chocolate drizzle! You'll go bananas (again) for Entenmann's Banana Crunch Cake!
  • Ultimate Crumb Cake: Entenmann's Ultimate Crumb Cake is the epitome of all crumb lovers' dreams! Crafted to deliver a thick layer of crispy and buttery crumbs atop a moist golden cake, this timeless treat is the perfect balance of flavors and textures that's sure to satisfy your sweet cravings!

The pop-up truck's first stop will be at Battery Park, located at South End Ave between Liberty and Albany St, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will then journey uptown, surprising fans at various locations throughout the day with real-time announcements on Instagram.

"This is not only a significant milestone for Entenmann's, but also a celebration of the loyalty and love that generations of consumers have shown us," said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager at Entenmann's. "What better way to say thank you than by bringing back two of the most requested treats that people have been craving for years? And doing it in such a way that adds a celebratory touch in the heart of where it all began!"

Visit Entenmann's Instagram handle (@Entenmanns) to follow along on this one-day adventure and grab these sweet items before they're gone!

About Entenmann's® Bakery
Entenmann's history dates back 125 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including donuts, snack cakes and pies, cakes, cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy. Entenmann's goes great with people!

For more information, please visit www.Entenmanns.com.

Note: The information in this press release is accurate as of the publication date, and any updates or changes will be communicated through Entenmann's official channels.

SOURCE Entenmann’s®

