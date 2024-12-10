Entenmann's® Launches Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies in Three Irresistible Flavors!

Fresh from the oven, these soft-baked, square cookies bring bold flavor and perfectly portable sweetness

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat yourself to something special! Entenmann's®, the beloved baked goods brand, is excited to introduce Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies. Available in three irresistible flavors — Chocolate, Mint Chocolate and Salted Caramel Chocolate — these soft-baked, square cookies are crafted with care and baked to perfection, promising rich and satisfying bites to elevate everyday snacking.

Entenmann's® Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies

Made with real butter and mouth-watering semisweet chocolate, Entenmann's® Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies offer a premium-quality experience with the convenience of individually wrapped freshness. Whether enjoyed on the go, as a midday pick-me-up or as a cozy treat at home, Entenmann's Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies deliver indulgent flavor and sweetness in every bite—dunk them, warm them or savor them straight from the bag for a delicious moment every time.

For chocolate lovers, the Chocolate variety is a dream come true, loaded with real chocolate chunks and semisweet chocolate chips. Mint Chocolate brings a refreshing twist, blending mint chocolate streusel with creamy white chocolate chips, while Salted Caramel Chocolate offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory, combining rich chocolate chips with chewy salted caramel bits. Plus, we kept the corners in all varieties to pack more big chunks and chips into each cookie—we don't cut any corners, especially if we can sneak chocolate into them!

"We're thrilled to introduce Entenmann's Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies in the Cookie Aisle," said Andrea Moran Sendra, Director – BBU Cookies. "Carefully crafted with bold flavors and a soft-baked texture, these cookies strike the perfect balance of indulgence and convenience. With three irresistible varieties, we're confident they'll become a new favorite for cookie lovers."

The Cookie Aisle at select retailers, including ShopRite, Price Chopper and Tops Markets in the Northeast, is now bursting with excitement as we introduce the brand-new Entenmann's® Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies! These delectable treats join our already irresistible cookie portfolio, making the Cookie Aisle your ultimate destination for sweet indulgence. With our full cookie portfolio, Entenmann's has something for everyone. Remember, Entenmann's…Goes great with people!

For more information on Entenmann's®, please visit www.entenmanns.com. For high-res images, click here.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's® baking history dates back 125 years ago when William Entenmann opened his first local bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn, New York. The tradition of using quality ingredients combined with William's baking expertise can still be tasted in Entenmann's wide variety of iconic baked goods sold across the U.S. today. As a national leader in the Baked Goods category, Entenmann's continues to produce over 100 different products in new and innovative ways, including delicious Donuts, Cakes, Cookies, Snacks, and Little Bites. Entenmann's…Goes Great with People.

SOURCE Entenmann's®