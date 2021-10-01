Entenmann's® Launches Modified Packaging To Keep Favorites On Retailers' Shelves

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next time you are shopping for your favorite Entenmann's® full-size products, you may notice the packaging looks a little bit different. The clear cellophane "window" that has showcased its donuts, cookies and cakes for decades will be temporarily replaced by a photo of the sweet baked goods inside. Some Entenmann's Danishes will be in clear clamshell packaging.

Entenmann’s® Modified Packaging

There is no change to any of the products, but why this subtle change to the boxes? It is in response to a material supply disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. On September 1, a dam burst near the Valley Forge, PA, facility that produces Entenmann's packaging, severely flooding the facility. The event destroyed 5,000 tons of packaging inventory and caused critical damage to the machinery that produces the cartons and boxes. The emergency had serious implications throughout the entire Entenmann's supply chain – from the bakeries that produce the sweet baked goods to those who deliver them fresh to retailers every day – and caused a brief disruption in product availability.

"Our goal is to ensure our consumers can continue to enjoy their favorite Entenmann's products," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's, Bimbo Bakeries USA. "Designing and printing the classic Entenmann's boxes with the window is a specialized solution. Modifying the packaging to a windowless option and clam shells offers the fastest way to get products back on the shelf."

The quick actions by the company also protects the livelihood of hundreds of individuals throughout the sweet baked goods supply chain, from the ingredient suppliers to the retailers, many of whom were also adversely impacted by Hurricane Ida in the Northeast.

As Americans experience shortages of consumer goods, including grocery, Entenmann's creative response is a welcome change to empty shelves.

"Rest assured that the products have not changed," said Amar. "Your delicious favorites have the same great taste, and the modified packaging will have no impact on freshness or quality."

The modified packaging will hit shelves starting this week and last through at least the end of 2021.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

ABOUT BIMBO BAKERIES USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann's, Stroehmann, Maier's, Sara Lee, Thomas', Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

