Entenmann's® Launches New Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies Nationwide

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entenmann's®, the beloved baked goods brand, is announcing the launch of their new Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies at select retailers nationwide bringing their new carefully crafted, soft-baked cookies with bold flavors to customers who are looking to strike the perfect balance of indulgence and convenience.

Made with real butter and mouth-watering semisweet chocolate, Entenmann's® Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies offer a premium-quality experience with the convenience of individually wrapped freshness.

Available in three irresistible flavors — Chocolate Chunk, Mint Chocolate and Salted Caramel Chocolate – these soft-baked cookies are thoughtfully crafted in a square shape, which provides more space to pack in generous chunks of chocolate for a truly indulgent experience and offers a rich and satisfying treat that elevate everyday snacking.

Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies are available in the cookie aisle for a suggested retail price of $5.29 and each package includes (8) eight individually wrapped cookies that deliver indulgent flavor and sweetness in every bite. Warm them, savor them straight from the bag, add ice cream or dunk them for a delicious moment every time, anywhere or everywhere!

For more information on Entenmann's® and the launch of Entenmann's® Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies, please visit www.entenmanns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's® baking history dates back 125 years ago when William Entenmann opened his first local bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn, New York. The tradition of using quality ingredients combined with William's baking expertise can still be tasted in Entenmann's wide variety of iconic baked goods sold across the U.S. today. As a national leader in the Baked Goods category, Entenmann's continues to produce over 100 different products in new and innovative ways, including delicious Donuts, Cakes, Cookies, Snacks, and Little Bites. Entenmann's…Goes Great with People.

