Entenmann's Little Bites® Cookies Celebrates the Soft Side of Snacking With the Snacky Hour Sweepstakes

ISLANDIA, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacks is bringing The Perfect Portion of Happiness® and the soft side of snacking to fans everywhere this March! To celebrate the expansion of its Cookies offerings with the addition of New Entenmann's Little Bites® Soft Baked Party Cake Cookies, the brand is inviting fans to enter the Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacky Hour Sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate set-up for snacking at home. Beginning March 1 through March 30, one lucky fan will be chosen each Wednesday at 4PM ET to win a one year's supply of Entenmann's Little Bites® Soft Baked Cookies and a luxury seating set-up for their family. Fans can enter each week for a chance to win by visiting LittleBitesSnackyHour.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks)

"With Entenmann's Little Bites, snacking is as fun as it is delicious," said Adriana Acosta, Brand Manager for Entenmann's Little Bites. "Our perfectly-portioned snacks have been bringing joy to families for more than 20 years, and with exciting new options like our Soft Baked Party Cake Cookies, Snacky Hour will become the best part of each day!"

Through March 30, fans can enter the Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacky Hour Sweepstakes weekly by visiting www.littlebitessnackyhour.com and completing the entry form for a chance to win. Fans can submit up to one entry per week for a total of five entries, and one lucky fan will be chosen at random each week to win the grand prize of a luxury home seating set-up for their family, in addition to a one-year supply of Entenmann's Little Bites® Soft Baked Cookies.

Available in Chocolate Chip and new Party Cake featuring colorful rainbow sprinkles, Entenmann's Little Bites® Soft Baked Cookies can be purchased nationwide. The delicious bite-sized cookies are pre-portioned in convenient single-serve pouches, and with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, they give kids the yummy taste they love and are a snack choice parents can feel good about.

For official sweepstakes rules and more information about the Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacky Hour Sweepstakes, visit www.littlebitessnackyhour.com.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. Promotion starts 3/1/21 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends 3/30/21 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C. 18+. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.littlebitessnackyhour.com. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., 255 Business Center Drive, Horsham, PA 19044.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks