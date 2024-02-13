Entenmann's® Unveils New Brownie Drizzle Drops in Two Decadent Flavors!

Iconic Baked Goods Brand Elevates Snacking with New Individually Wrapped Bite-Sized Brownie Line

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate aficionados rejoice! Entenmann's®, the iconic baked goods brand, announced the release of its newest innovation: Brownie Drizzle Drops. Available in two delicious flavors, Triple Chocolate and Creamy Caramel, these indulgent drops of goodness cater to all kinds of sweet tooth cravings. Made with a smooth, silky center of either rich chocolate or velvety caramel, these decadent, bite-sized brownies finished with a chocolate drizzle make for an unparalleled taste experience.

Continue Reading
Entenmann's Brownie Drizzle Drops (PRNewsfoto/Entenmann's®)
Entenmann's® Brownie Drizzle Drops are individually wrapped in sharable boxes of eight brownies, promising ultimate freshness and convenience for sweet snacking on the go and at home. Whether it be as an afternoon pick-me-up, late-night snack or a break from the everyday, these treasures are just the right size to indulge in a well-deserved "me moment.

"We were deliberate in delivering our newest innovation, as we know fans crave premium, indulgent treats to share and eat on the go," said Richard Link, Senior Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "At Entenmann's, we believe in sweetening moments that matter through our iconic baked goods, and we know Brownie Drizzle Drops will help our fans savor every moment!"

Available now at select retailers, new Entenmann's® Brownie Drizzle Drops are the latest addition to the Entenmann's® product lineup, which consists of a delicious variety of baked goods including donuts, crumb cakes, cookies and more.
Entenmann's®…Goes Great with People.

For more information on Entenmann's®, please visit www.entenmanns.com. For high-res images, click here.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA  is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Entenmann's® Bakery 
Entenmann's® baking history dates back 125 years ago when William Entenmann opened his first local bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn, New York. The tradition of using quality ingredients combined with William's baking expertise can still be tasted in Entenmann's wide variety of iconic baked goods sold across the U.S. today. As a national leader in the Baked Goods category, Entenmann's continues to produce over 100 different products in new and innovative ways, including delicious Donuts, Cakes, Cookies, Snacks, and Little Bites. Entenmann's…Goes Great with People.

