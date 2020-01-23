Enter a Modern World of Living Color at Brilliance: The Orchid Show

"We are excited to capture the brilliance of orchids in a whole new way this year," said Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president, Visitor Events and Programs. "Outside may be monochromatic and dull, but inside our galleries and greenhouses will feature blooms in unexpected ways as we play with color and light."

Brilliance: The Orchid Show will highlight and enhance the hues of 10,000 brilliant blooms in engaging and energizing ways that incorporate new materials such as chrome spheres and black bamboo. Attendees will experience bright shades of orchids, through floor-to-ceiling artistic installations including a towering canopy of color, a floating orchid carpet, and a dramatic chandelier filled with glistening blooms. The focus on color illuminates the brilliant survival strategies of wild orchids, which use color to attract their pollinators in order to reproduce.

On Thursday evenings, Orchids After Hours is a luminous way to experience a nighttime viewing of the Show. Cocktails and street food-inspired fare such as pork skewers with coconut rice, Korean barbeque on a steamed bun, and tuna poke bowls will be available for purchase. A special Orchids After Hours will be held on Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day) and will feature special desserts, prosecco and champagne splits and a photo booth.

Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; except for Thursdays, when the Show stays open until 8 p.m. for Orchids After Hours. Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://www.chicagobotanic.org/orchid for more information, early close dates, and to purchase tickets.



The following events will take place throughout the Show:

Library Exhibition – Illustrated Orchids in Radiant Color – Friday, January 17 , through Sunday, April 12 (Wednesday – Sunday from noon – 4 p.m. )

This rare book exhibition in the Lenhardt Library features a rare portfolio of art-nouveau-inspired orchid plates executed with botanical accuracy and beauty by French painter and watercolorist, Henry ( Henri-Lucien) Lambert (1831-1909). Free library talks will be held on Sunday, February 9 , and Thursday, March 5 , at 2 p.m.

Members gain early access to the Show plus music, light refreshments, and a cash bar.

Every weekend, orchids and orchid-inspired items are for sale. Experts from the Illinois Orchid Society also offer repotting services on select weekends.

Offered for photographers who would like to capture orchids using tripods and monopods before the Show opens on Tuesday mornings. Regular ticket fees apply, but only a limited number of tickets will be available each day.

Visitors enjoy free instrumental music by local musicians in Nichols Hall.

Displays of orchids from the rarest of species to cultivated hybrids will be artistically arranged. Families can take part in orchid-based activities for children. Vendors will also be on-site to sell orchid plants and related products and Illinois Orchid Society members will offer repotting services.

Attendees can unwind with an evening viewing of the Show and enjoy tastings of local spirits and specialty cocktails. Light fare is available for purchase.

This sale is an opportunity to take home favorite orchids from the Show. Garden Plus members get early access, from 10 a.m. to noon . All members are welcome from noon to 2 p.m. , and the general public is invited from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. , while supplies last. The Garden's website and social media will provide updates; this event sells out quickly.

About Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden, one of the treasures of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, is a 385-acre living plant museum featuring 27 distinct gardens and four natural areas. With events, programs and activities for all ages, the Garden is open every day of the year. Admission is free; select event fees apply; parking fees apply. Located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, IL, the Garden is smoke free. Opened to the public in 1972, the Garden is managed by the Chicago Horticultural Society, accredited by the American Association of Museums and a member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA).

