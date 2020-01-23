Enter CDV’s Monthly “BIM to Indoor GIS” Drawing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDV Systems is celebrating 20 years of bringing Revit success to the AEC market. To laud this milestone, CDV invites the AEC market & Property Owners to enter their BIM projects into

CDV Systems' Monthly "BIM to Indoor GIS" Contest Drawing

At the end of each month of 2020, the winning company will have two Revit project models converted to an Interior Indoor GIS GEO-Database - AT NO CHARGE. These GIS files will be presented to the winner which they can then edit using their own QGIS, GIS Blue Marble, or ESRI GIS. This will include Revit rooms & families of a Revit Architectural model & a linked FF+E or MEP model. Here are some images of past "BIM to GIS" winners.

For the past 20 years, CDV Systems has been presenting, implementing and training Revit to the AEC market world-wide. Now that Revit is the AEC Industry standard, CDV is expanding its services to expose Revit room and asset data to the Property Owner for their Indoor FM & GIS needs. CDV Systems is making BIM data useful to Property Owners by allowing them to convert their own Revit models into useful Indoor FM & GIS data.

NATIVE REVIT DOES NOT EASILY EXPORT TO GIS… CDV's SOLUTION DOES.

If you are interested in having one of your Revit Arch & FF+E/MEP models converted into Interior Indoor GIS, click the link below to fill out the form. Drawing winners will be announced the last day of each month. We look forward to hearing from you.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER "BIM TO GIS" CONTEST DRAWING

For more information on CDV Systems' consolidates Revit room & asset data to populate FM & GIS, click here

About CDV Systems: CDV Systems has been a BIM Project Partner to AEC+O firms across the US and around the world since 1999. These award-winning BIM services include Revit & Codebook Project Implementation, Training, Modeling & Project Management consulting services. CDV Systems is now offering 3D Photo-Scanning, linking and data management services for Property Owners. CDV Systems is a global Building Information Modeling industry leader and has partnered with the finest AEC+O firms, providing a full range of project-centric BIM services for thousands of architects, MEP & structural engineers worldwide

CDV Systems, 82 Glen Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

232917@email4pr.com / 401-293-0550

