Enter Now for a Chance to Win Resilient Roof Upgrade in the 2019 #HurricaneStrong Sweepstakes

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Corporation is providing a #HurricaneStrong Resilient Roof Upgrade to one lucky family that includes a closed-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation application. The upgrade seals your roof deck to create a barrier from water penetration and strengthens it from wind damage by gluing it together and improves the energy efficiency of your home.

The Grand Prize Package includes closed-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation installed at a 1 ½" minimum for a sealed roof deck, up to 4,000 square feet of roof area.

"Keeping the roof in place is critical to your entire home making it through a severe weather event," said SVP of Education and Technical Programs Mike Rimoldi. "Taking the steps toward having a resilient roof on your home protects both your property and your family, providing peace of mind wherever you may live."

Visit HurricaneStrong.org before November 30, 2019 to enter online. Please view the full sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements prior to entering.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, , Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

