Enter the 60 Strong Calendar Contest in East Texas: Celebrate Life After 60!

Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or given back to others in some way. Perhaps the candidate is fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.ArkLaTex60Strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Friday, September 10 .

Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate. ArkLaTex 60 Strong candidates must be between the ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2021 , and a resident of Bowie , Camp , Cass , Gregg , Harrison , Marion , Morris , Panola , Red River , Rusk , Smith , Titus , Upshur , or Wood county in Texas ; Little River , Hempstead , Lafeyette, Miller , Columbia , or Sevier county in Arkansas .

Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on their commitment to health and fitness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.

Winners must be available Wednesday, October 6, through Saturday, October 9, 2021. Questions? Email us at [email protected]. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Meals on Wheels of America thru Senior Citizens Services of Texarkana Inc., Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc and David E. Boone, Sr. Ministries, Inc.

About LiveWell Senior Care Advantage

Collom and Carney Clinic and Diagnostic Clinic of Longview are proud to announce the ArkLaTex 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of LiveWell Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

SOURCE LiveWell Senior Care Advantage