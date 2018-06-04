Enter the Austin 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Candidates may have achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or devoted their time to helping those in need. Others might be fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

A panel of celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a positive, vibrant and active time. In addition to appearing in the Austin 60 Strong calendar, winners will receive "celebrity treatment" with a kick-off party, professional photo shoot and compensation for their time as a "model."

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.Austin60strong.com to submit an application form, 200-word essay about your candidate, head shot and full-length photo by Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Or, download an application form at www.Austin60strong.com, and mail the completed form, along with a 200-word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Connected Senior Care Advantage, Attn: 60 Strong Contest, 4515 Seton Center Parkway, Suite 250, Austin, TX 78759. The entry must be postmarked by Friday, August 10, 2018.

The Austin 60 Strong contest was created by Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) and Premier Physicians as a public service tool for seniors who are trying to navigate through the complexities of Medicare enrollment.

60 Strong candidates must be between ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2018, and a resident of Central Texas (as defined by the rules on the website: www.Austin60Strong.com).

Contestants will be judged on their health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.

The winners will be featured on the calendar in front of or inside Austin area landmarks. Some of those include: the Texas State Capitol, the Blanton Museum of Art, Broken Spoke, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, The Moody Theater, Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Austin Central Library.

Nominate someone today! Winners will be notified by Monday, August 27, 2018, and must be available Thursday, September 13, to Saturday, September 15, 2018. If you have a question about the contest, email us at 60Strong@ConnectedSeniorcare.com.

About Connected Senior Care Advantage

Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) and Premier Physicians are proud to announce the introduction of Connected Senior Care Advantage, a program based on ARC & Premier's vision that seamless and greater coordination of care is required to optimally care for their senior patients. In honor of helping patients maintain their best level of health and enjoyment of life, Connected Senior Care Advantage is sponsoring the Austin 60 Strong contest.

