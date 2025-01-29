Enter The MaltyVerse: Where Rare Whisky Meets Comic Adventure

The MaltyVerse combines rare, premium whiskies with immersive storytelling, inviting collectors to enjoy exclusive spirits and get lost in a thrilling comic universe

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MaltyVerse , from the team behind Barrel Global , invites whisky connoisseurs and storytelling enthusiasts to embark on an unparalleled journey where the worlds of premium spirits and immersive storytelling collide. At the heart of the MaltyVerse is a collection of limited-edition whiskies, each paired with a unique story and comic artwork from illustrator Carl Harrison that elevates the experience of every pour. From Scotland's storied distilleries to the heart of Kentucky's bourbon trail, these spirits are handpicked for their rarity, craftsmanship, and ability to transport the drinker into another world.

MaltyVerse Scenes, A Wreck in Kentucky MaltyVerse Scenes, No Pressure Whiskey

The story of the MaltyVerse is based 100 years in the future where whisky has become a commodity as rare as diamonds and gold. The villains in the MaltyVerse called Droom's are headed by Mr. Neat who are constantly scheming to steal the rare bottles of whisky while the ABV (Agency of Barrel Vigilance) led by Agent W work tirelessly to protect the universe's most rare liquid. As time goes on, the universe will expand with more characters inspired by other spirits including tequila, mezcal, and rum.

"I've always loved creating stories and I'm incredibly proud to share the MaltyVerse with the world, the first original comic universe tied to whiskey," says founder George Koutsakis. "There are a lot of great great whiskeys out there, and many great independent bottlers. I wanted to bring a new layer of enjoyment to the whole experience."

With intricate designs and limited production runs of only a few hundred bottles, the MaltyVerse each release integrates flavor with fiction, offering a unique take on whisky collecting. The newest MaltyVerse releases called "MaltyVerse Scenes" features one comic scene per bottle and include:

MaltyVerse x Green River Distillery (6-year-old) - The MaltyVerse brings Green River Distillery's "A Wreck in Kentucky ," which offers a bold 6-Year-Old Bourbon that embodies the resilience of this historic distillery which was founded in 1885 and restored recently restored to its former glory. This release showcases a masterful balance of flavors, making it a standout among collectors. Scenes are available via QR code.





MaltyVerse x MB Roland Distillery (5-year-old) - The MaltyVerse brings MB Roland Distillery's "No Pressure Whiskey," a 5-Year-Old Bourbon with a robust, locally inspired profile. Nestled in Pembroke, Kentucky , MB Roland is celebrated for its artisanal approach, using food-grade white corn and local ingredients to craft spirits with undeniable character. With this release, The MaltyVerse highlights the innovation and tradition that define Kentucky's craft distilling community. Scenes are available via QR code.

Additional offerings and accompanying stories from The MaltyVerse Agent W Series include:

Cambus Distillery (30-year-old) - The coveted Cambus 30-Year-Old Single Cask Whisky takes center stage in a thrilling tale, Agent W and the Secret Auction, where a rare bottle is stolen during an elite event, setting off a high-stakes chase. This Scotch whisky, aged to perfection, boasts unparalleled depth and complexity, with notes that speak to its remarkable craftsmanship. This release comes with a printed comic book for collectors to enjoy and save.

As the universe expands, collectors gain opportunities to share stories and experiences while engaging with others who appreciate rare whiskies and creative storytelling.

Bottles can be purchased directly on the MaltyVerse E-Commerce website here: https://www.maltyverse.com/ & can be shipped to 42 states.

