Enter the Pittsburgh 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60

The public service program is sponsored by Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP). Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or relative between ages 60 and 69 who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or devoted time to helping those in need. The candidate might be raising money for a charity, or fighting a chronic health condition.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.Pittsburgh60strong.com, submit an application form, 200-400 word essay about your candidate, head shot and full-length photo by Wednesday, July 31, 2019 .

www.Pittsburgh60strong.com, submit an application form, 200-400 word essay about your candidate, head shot and full-length photo by Or download an application form at www.Pittsburgh60strong.com and mail the completed form, along with a 200-400 word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Pittsburgh 60 Strong Contest, c/o PPCP, Manor Oak 2 Building, Suite 490, 1910 Cochran Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. The entry must be postmarked by Monday, July 29, 2019 .

Candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2019, and a resident of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Contestants are judged on their health/fitness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational.

Those who nominate winning candidates will receive a $50 gift certificate to area establishments.

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Patty Lukach, a beloved PPCP employee who passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Winners will be notified by Friday, August 9, 2019, and must be available August 22 to August 24. For questions, email us at: Pittsburgh60Strong@PreferredSCA.com.

PPCP is proud to announce the introduction of Preferred Senior Care Advantage, a program that provides seamless and greater coordination of care for senior patients. In honor of helping patients maintain their best level of health and enjoyment of life, Preferred Senior Care Advantage is sponsoring the Pittsburgh 60 Strong contest.

